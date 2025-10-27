‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ Drops Trailer, Spotlighting Faith and Family

Photo credit: Official website (https://icanonlyimagine.com)

The debut full-length trailer for “I Can Only Imagine 2” has arrived, teasing the follow-up to the 2018 faith-based hit.

Building on the original film’s breakout momentum and its more than $83 million domestic gross, the sequel again follows MercyMe frontman Bart Millard (portrayed by John Michael Finley) as he basks in sold-out arenas and a devoted fan base.

Behind the spotlight, Millard’s unresolved past threatens the home he has built—especially his delicate bond with his son Sam (Sammy Dell)—just as rising artist Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia of “This Is Us”) joins MercyMe for what becomes their largest tour to date.

As Millard and Timmons form an unexpected friendship, Bart rediscovers gratitude only to realize that Timmons carries his own hardships and secrets, pushing him to confront his history and mend ties with his wife, Shannon (Sophie Skelton), and Sam before success costs him what matters most.

The trailer emphasizes back-of-house conflicts, the strain of celebrity, family pressures, and raw moments of honesty, even as the band’s popularity surges and Bart’s personal struggles persist.

This sequel draws from the true story behind MercyMe’s hit “Even If,” which was inspired by Millard’s experience with his son Sam, who has lived with diabetes since age 2.

“‘I Can Only Imagine’ was such a defining moment seven years ago,” director Andy Erwin said in a statement.

“I never dreamed there was more story to tell — until we heard the story behind MercyMe's hit ‘Even If.’ Learning how Tim Timmons and Bart Millard co-wrote that song out of deep, lived faith moved us to tears; the honesty and hope woven through each of their journeys are undeniable. Brent and I knew immediately that ‘I Can Only Imagine’ truly deserved a sequel.”

Scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release via Lionsgate on Feb. 20, 2026, the film reunites Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate as producing partners.