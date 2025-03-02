Christian Group IJM Collaborates with Thai Authorities to Rescue 260 Trafficking Victims

In February 2025, approximately 260 workers from 19 countries are freed from human trafficking "scam compounds" in Myanmar and handed over to the Thai army. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Reuters

International Justice Mission (IJM), a Christian non-governmental legal rights organization, reports that approximately 260 workers from 19 countries have been rescued from human trafficking “scam compounds” in Myanmar, with expectations that hundreds more will be released soon.

These scam complexes are notorious for forcing trafficking victims to work under harsh conditions while subjecting them to physical violence and constant surveillance, as updated by IJM Australia on LinkedIn.

According to an IJM Thailand report, the victims were liberated by ethnic militias in the southeastern town of Myawaddy, Myanmar, and were subsequently handed over to Thai authorities near Mae Sot, located at the border of the two countries.

Andrew Wasuwongse, country director of IJM Thailand, stated, “This is the beginning of one of the largest releases of victims from the scam compounds in Myanmar, with hundreds or thousands expected to be freed in the coming weeks. We’re grateful for the Thai government and the nonprofit organizations we partner with, who have been working tirelessly to support survivors of forced labor in online scam operations.”

On Feb. 22, IJM Thailand collaborated with Thai authorities and local nonprofit organizations to mobilize a team of workers to assist the victims. This effort included recognizing the victims as trafficking victims by providing support to the Thai government's multi-disciplinary teams and facilitating translation services. At the time of publication, a total of 258 victims were identified under Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism.

Victims of trafficking, numbering in the thousands, are lured to these scam centers by traffickers who falsely promise high salaries.

Wasuwongse praised the Thai government’s “decisive action” in combating the scam compounds, which includes cutting off the electricity supply from the Thai side and disconnecting the internet links to the properties utilized by the trafficking gangs in Myanmar.

The rescued individuals originate from diverse countries across Asia and Africa, such as the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, China, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Taiwan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, as well as countries like Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, and Brazil.

IJM operates offices in Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, where they collaborate with governmental agencies and embassies to rescue and support survivors. In addition, they are involved in cross-border investigations into human trafficking networks. Since 2021, IJM has helped as many as 500 individuals affected by these trafficking schemes.