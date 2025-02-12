IMB Launches Initiative to Pray for Muslims Throughout Ramadan

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ben White

The Southern Baptist Convention's International Mission Board (IMB) has initiated a project called “Pray for Ramadan” to encourage Christians to pray for the spiritual well-being of Muslims.

Ramadan commences on February 28 and concludes on March 29. The campaign seeks to engage Christians worldwide in praying for Muslims at different intervals throughout the month.

April Bunn, the director of the IMB's Prayer Office, explained the initiative to The Christian Post via email. She stated, “We seek to guide intercessors to spend time in prayer with both lament for lostness and joy in the hope of the Gospel.”

Bunn emphasized that during Ramadan, Muslims globally engage in prayer and fasting in hopes of earning favor with Allah. However, she noted, “we know that it is only by faith in Jesus that anyone can be made right with God. We also know that God’s Word teaches that He works in and through the prayers of His people.”

Describing the campaign as a “guided experience,” Bunn detailed that volunteers are invited to sign up for designated prayer times during Ramadan. Participants will receive “reminders to pray” and on the days they commit to pray, they will learn about Ramadan and the Muslim world, gain insights into a specific people group, receive a Scripture to pray over Muslims, and be given prayer prompts.

Expressing her hopes for the campaign, Bunn told CP, “I hope that God will draw Muslims to Himself as Christians around the world intercede and ask God to do just that.”

She added, “We believe God is able to do this work, and we are excited to partner with Him through intercessory prayer. Our hope is to one day meet brothers and sisters, including those from a Muslim background, before the throne worshiping the One True God.”

Ramadan is considered one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar and is known for being a period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset daily as a form of spiritual discipline.