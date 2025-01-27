JD Vance Promises Support for Pro-Life Protesters at March for Life Event

Vice President J.D. Vance speaks at the 52nd Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2025. | Screenshot: Christian Post/ PBS NewsHour on YouTube

Vice President J.D. Vance assured attendees at the March for Life that the Trump administration fully supports their cause and is committed to making it easier for families to raise their children.

Speaking at the 52nd annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., Vance's remarks came less than a week after he assumed office as the 50th vice president of the United States.

Vance reflected on the current state of the pro-life movement, emphasizing the significance of working to “defend the unborn” while being “pro-family and pro-life in the fullest sense of that word possible.” He told the crowd that “our country has not yet stepped up in the way you have,” asserting that “our government certainly has failed in that important responsibility.”

He highlighted the shortcomings of societal support for families, stating, “We failed a generation not only by permitting a culture of abortion on demand but also by neglecting to help young parents achieve the ingredients they need to live a happy and meaningful life.”

Vance criticized the rise of “a culture of radical individualism,” where the joys and responsibilities of family life are viewed as barriers rather than blessings. “A culture of radical individualism took root, one where the responsibilities and joys of family life were seen as obstacles to overcome, not as personal fulfillment or personal blessings. Our society has failed to recognize the obligation that one generation has to another is a core part of living in a society to begin with.”

“I want more babies in the United States of America,” Vance declared, stressing that it should be easier to build a family and create a nurturing environment.

He advocated for a culture that “celebrates life at all stages,” emphasizing, “It should be easier to raise a family, find a good job, build a home for that family, and save up for essentials like a good stroller and a crib for a nursery. We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages.”

The vice president also discussed President Donald Trump’s pardon of 23 pro-life activists who had been convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act during the Biden administration for blocking access to abortion clinics. “No longer will our government throw pro-life protesters and activists, elderly grandparents, or anybody else in prison,” he stated.

Vance’s appearance at the March for Life makes him the second sitting vice president to attend the event, following former Vice President Mike Pence, who addressed the gathering in 2017.

Although Trump did not attend in person, he delivered pre-recorded remarks via video, stating, “In my second term, we will again stand proudly for families and for life.” He pledged to protect the “historic gains we have made” and to counter the “radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion on demand up to the moment of birth and even after birth.”

Trump emphasized that his administration would “work to offer a loving hand to new mothers and young families, and we will support adoption and foster care.” He also promised to protect women and vulnerable children while noting that a reformed Department of Justice would address radical left attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centers, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

He also pledged to “end the weaponization of law enforcement against Americans of faith,” highlighting his pardon of 23 pro-life activists “who were persecuted by the Biden regime for praying and living out their faith.” He assured the crowd, “Never again will religious persecution be allowed to happen in America.”