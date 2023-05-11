Department of Justice Supports Orange County Faith Group Facing Orders to Cease Homeless Aid Efforts

Pexels/cottonbro studio

A religious charity located in Orange County that has been providing meals for the homeless has won a legal dispute against the City of Santa Ana.

DOJ Supports Ministry Group in Legal Dispute with Santa Ana Over Feeding Homeless

According to the article in KTLA, Micah's Way sued the city, claiming that giving food and drink to the poor was a moral obligation and a form of religious practice. The city then requested the lawsuit's dismissal.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) participated in the lawsuit and gave its statement of interest. The DOJ argued that food distribution must be considered a highly protected activity and that the city's use of zoning regulations to block this act may be a violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) of 2000.

A significant legal success for Micah's Way was achieved when the DOJ argued that there was sufficient evidence to support the ministry group's complaint and suggested that the City of Santa Ana's move to dismiss the case be denied.

According to the article shared in MSN, Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney, declared his support for Micah's Way in its legal battle with the City of Santa Ana. Due to a zoning rule infraction, the city had forbidden the organization from providing food to the homeless at its resource center. According to Estrada, the free exercise of religion, which includes performing charity actions motivated by religious convictions, is a basic American value.

Estrada's attitude was mirrored by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, who emphasized the crucial part faith-based organizations play in helping the homeless. Clarke reaffirmed the DOJ's commitment to upholding federal civil rights statutes that pertain to exercising one's religion.

The City of Santa Ana responded by releasing a statement claiming that Micah's Way had misappropriated its administrative building by holding food deliveries, resulting in several complaints from nearby neighborhood residents. The city said that while it supports efforts to help individuals in need and the expression of religious beliefs, Micah's Way has yet to demonstrate that the city has imposed a considerable hardship on its religious practice.

Micah's Way Accuses Santa Ana of Unfairly Targeting Homeless Services

The group is in the city's "P" zone, which houses other companies and facilities like banks, travel agencies, professional offices, and museums. In the article in USA Today, according to Micah's Way's argument, many of these enterprises frequently serve refreshments, which may be compared to their own food distribution initiatives.

Micah's Way questions why it is being singled out when other businesses in the same zone also distribute food and beverages and calls attention to what it sees as the city's selective implementation of zoning restrictions. Due to claims that it unfairly bears the majority of the county's homelessness issues, the city and Orange County have been at odds for some time. According to Micah's Way, the city's efforts are part of an effort to evict homeless people by focusing on the services they depend on.

The group opposes the city's strategy of utilizing its resources to block and inconvenience instead of assisting in addressing Santa Ana's homelessness problem, which it claims is a socioeconomic issue. The message of Micah's Way is that everyone deserves assistance, regardless of their circumstances.

