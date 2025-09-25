Key Factor for Pastor Longevity: Sharing Personal Struggles with Congregation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Nycholas Benaia

A recent study has identified key factors that increase the likelihood of Protestant pastors leaving their ministry, highlighting the common stressors in their church and personal lives.

One of the most significant indicators of a pastor’s longevity in ministry was whether they shared their personal struggles with others in their congregation, according to a study by Lifeway Research.

The study analyzed data from two surveys: one involving 487 current pastors conducted between April 1 and May 8, and another with 397 former pastors surveyed from May 6 through July 6.

Pastors who reported opening up to lay leaders at least monthly were 2.2 times more likely to still be serving, while those who regularly engaged with a Bible study group were 3.9 times more likely to remain in ministry.

The research also found that feelings of isolation were strongly linked to burnout, with 68% of former pastors reporting they felt isolated in their roles. Those experiencing greater isolation were 1.7 times less likely to still be in ministry.

Family dynamics played a crucial role, as pastors who prioritized family over pastoral duties during conflicts increased their chances of staying in ministry by 1.7 times. Additionally, involving family members in ministry activities had a positive impact on a pastor’s longevity.

The report noted that pastors who had realistic expectations from their congregation, experience with counseling, lower levels of church conflict, and those leading churches with sabbatical plans were more likely to stay in their positions.

Variables such as age and church size also influenced whether a pastor would leave early or serve until retirement. For instance, pastors aged 55 to 64 were 2.6 times more likely to leave early than those in other age groups.

Church size was another factor; pastors leading congregations with 100 to 249 weekly attendees were 1.8 times less likely to remain, while those overseeing churches with 250 or more members were 7.3 times more likely to leave.

Last month, Lifeway Research published a report exploring reasons why former pastors left their roles. The online survey, which included 730 former clergy, indicated that 18% cited church conflict as a reason for leaving, while 16% pointed to burnout.

The most common reason, cited by 40%, was a change in calling, with other factors including family issues (10%), personal finances (10%), illness (6%), incompatibility with the church (6%), denominational disagreements (4%), and church closures due to COVID-19 lockdowns (3%).