LGBT Pride Events Cancelled and Scaled Back Amid Steep Drop in Funding

LGBT-themed events in Oklahoma, Texas, and several other states are experiencing anticipated downsizing or cancellations after organizers reported substantial funding cuts and a changing political landscape impacting their support.

Bartlesville Equality, a pro-LGBT organization near Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced they are postponing their Pride 2025 events. In a statement referencing challenges in “fundraising efforts,” an “increased climate of hostility,” and insufficient volunteer numbers, they shared the postponement news.

In a Facebook post dated July 31, the group expressed: “With deep regret, we must announce the postponement of our 2025 Pride celebration.” They noted, “[F]undraising efforts have not met the financial needs of Pride 2025. Like many non-profits nationwide, we face a challenging financial climate, with donations down significantly.”

The organization mentioned that a recent decision by a U.S. circuit court to allow concealed carry limited their ability to “guarantee the basic safety of Pride participants.” The potential rescheduling of the event was not confirmed.

Rich Penkoski, an Oklahoma street preacher and activist stated to Christian Post that the event was canceled due to his unwavering stance against the LGBT agenda. He remarked, “Even local Christians criticized me for being ‘too bold’ in my preaching. But I obeyed God, not man.”

“The result? Victory for Christ. The fruit speaks for itself: Pride canceled, funding pulled, and the city awakened. This is more than a story about Bartlesville — it's about what happens when Christians stop compromising and start standing boldly,” Penkoski added.

In Austin, Texas, Austin Pride communicated that their festival this year will present differently due to reduced funds. In a statement from July 30, they remarked: “Like many Pride organizations across the country, we’ve been impacted by the current political climate — and yes, that includes our funding. We’re feeling it this year, and as a result, the festival will look and feel a bit different than what you’re used to.”

Meanwhile, the New York City pride celebration in 2025 experienced a decrease in corporate sponsorships, with a reported loss of up to $750,000 in sponsorship funds, as per NBC News. This trend reportedly affects similar events, with sponsors withdrawing up to $350,000 in funding.