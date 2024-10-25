Lifeway Introduces First Bible Specifically for Children with Dyslexia

CSB Grace Bible for Kids with dyslexia. | Lifeway Christian Resources

Lifeway Christian Resources has launched a new Bible specifically designed for children with dyslexia.

The CSB Grace Bible for Kids, aimed at children ages 7 to 12, utilizes the Christian Standard Bible translation, which is recognized for its optimal combination of accuracy and readability. This makes the Bible an accessible resource for children to study and memorize, particularly focusing on enhancing readability for young readers who experience visual stress.

The Bible features a specially designed typeface and layout developed by 2K/DENMARK in collaboration with Cambridge University’s research department. The design incorporates added spacing between letters, words, lines, and paragraphs, along with distinct letter forms to improve readability.

In addition to the unique typeface, the Bible includes study tips and content tailored for children, addressing questions such as “how to read the Bible” and “how to have a quiet time,” according to Andy McLean, publisher for Holman Bibles. McLean stated, “These additional features are intended to increase biblical literacy skills among kids and establish a foundation of spiritual disciplines that will hopefully lead to both greater engagement with God’s Word and, by extension, greater intimacy with God.”

Klaus Krogh, the founder of 2K/DENMARK, explained the design considerations for dyslexic readers, noting, “If you are dyslexic, sometimes you see letters as bouncing balloons because they don’t stay on the baseline. In designing the Grace typeface, we made sure to fix the letters to the baseline by making them heavier towards the bottom.”

According to the International Dyslexia Association, 15% to 20% of the population has a language-based learning disability, and 70% to 80% of students with specific learning disabilities receiving special education services struggle with reading.

Krogh began developing the Grace typeface five years ago, with Cambridge University participating in testing and refining the design, enabling readers to differentiate between similar letters such as “m” and “n” or “p” and “q.” This design also aids in utilizing special-colored page overlays to enhance visual processing and reduce visual stress.

“Dyslexia shouldn’t keep kids from reading the Bible. At its core, the CSB Grace Bible for Kids is meeting the need of helping young readers interact and connect with God in a personal way through His Word,” stated Lifeway President Ben Mandrell in a statement sent to The Christian Post.

A version of the Grace Bible for teens and adults is scheduled to be available in February 2025.