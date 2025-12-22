Majority of Christians Say AI Videos Diminish Social Media Experience

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Utsman Media

A new national survey indicates that Evangelicals, non-denominational Christians, and Americans with no religious affiliation are among the vocal opponents of the rapid spread of AI-generated videos across social media platforms.

The findings come from Story Radius, which released its report, “Americans’ Views on AI-Generated Video in Social Media,” on Wednesday. The study draws on responses from 512 U.S. adults surveyed between Nov. 24 and Dec. 9 through SurveyMonkey’s Audience Panel.

According to the research, more than eight in 10 participants said that AI-generated videos disrupt their viewing experience at least occasionally, with nearly half reporting that such content pulls them out of the story very often or almost always.

The unease appears strong enough to influence online behavior, as nearly half of respondents said they would reduce their social media use—or abandon it altogether—if most videos in their feeds were revealed to be AI-generated.

“Companies like Meta, Alphabet, ByteDance, and xAI should take note: Respondents indicate that a significant increase in AI-generated videos could negatively affect their use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube,” researchers cautioned in the report.

When broken down by religious identity, opposition was highest among Evangelical and non-denominational Christians, with 58% describing themselves as detractors of AI-generated video content. They were followed closely by Protestants at 57% and respondents with no religious affiliation at 52%.

Lower levels of opposition were recorded among other religious groups, including 15% of respondents from non-Christian religions, 35% of Orthodox Christians, and 40% of Catholics.

“It was somewhat of a surprise that these diverse groups, usually at odds on social issues, all seemed to be in lockstep in their opposition to a future with AI-generated video content,” the report noted.

In open-ended feedback, participants most frequently cited concerns about authenticity, emotional manipulation, and the erosion of human creativity rather than technical shortcomings.

Researchers said many respondents focused on how AI-generated video feels to watch and how it undermines trust and immersion.

“Even when videos appear visually impressive, respondents frequently describe an uncanny quality that pulls them out of the story. Many say this reaction is immediate and emotional, not analytical, and that it makes sustained engagement difficult.”

The study also found that viewers draw a clear line between AI as a tool and AI as a substitute for human creativity. While limited applications—such as technical support or background visuals—were sometimes tolerated, AI-generated acting, writing, and emotional storytelling were widely rejected.

“What’s striking is that this isn’t just resistance from older audiences or technophobes,” said Brad Cooper, founder and CEO of Story Radius. “Skepticism cuts across generations, including Gen Z, and even many of the most accepting viewers say AI video still breaks their connection to the story.”