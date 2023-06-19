Maronite Cleric Slams Parliament's Failed Presidential Election as 'Cold-Blooded Violation' of Lebanon's Constitution

Pixabay/ Alexander Fox | PlaNet Fox

On Sunday, Jun 18, Lebanon's top Maronite cleric condemned parliament's recent failed attempt to elect a president. He called it a "cold-blooded violation of the constitution."

'Acknowledge their Mistakes'

A report from Jerusalem Post stated that the influential figure, Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, characterized the parliamentary session as a "farce" and called on every official to acknowledge their mistakes and take corrective action following nearly eight months of a presidential vacuum in Lebanon. According to Alarabya News, the session, which took place on Wednesday, June 14, represented the 12th time that parliament still needed to nominate someone to the post. In addition, Lebanon's sectarian system stated that the position is reserved for a Maronite Christian, and it has been emptied since the tenure of the Hezbollah ally Michel Aoun ended in October. As mentioned, the situation has been resolved along sectarian lines. While Christian parties are siding with Jihad Azour, the Middle East director for the International Monetary Fund and a former finance minister, Shia forces Hezbollah and Amal are reportedly against him.

During the parliamentary session, Azour received support from 59 of the 128 lawmakers, falling short of the threshold of 86 votes required to win the first round of voting. Suleiman Frangieh, a Christian who Hezbollah supports, received the number 51. When MPs from Hezbollah and its allies walked out of the session, the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, who is allied with Hezbollah, halted it since there was no longer a quorum for a second round, and 65 votes were required to win. After discovering that a ballot was missing, several lawmakers who supported Azour called for either a recount or a new vote to be held. Berri also declined, arguing that this would not affect the final result in any way.

Also Read: Lebanon's Top Christian Cleric Condemns' Government Inaction' on 2nd Anniversary of Beirut Blast

Ending the Vacancy in Presidency

The LBCI News reported that Lebanon's political landscape eagerly anticipates the imminent arrival of Jean-Yves Le Drian, the special envoy of the French President and former Foreign Minister, to Beirut next week. Le Drian's mission aims to find solutions to end the presidential vacancy in the country. This issue was discussed during the recent Saudi French summit, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Emmanuel Macron convened.

However, according to Asharq Al-Awsat, an Arab diplomatic source has denied that Le Drian will bring a set of suggestions to end the ongoing obstruction of the election of a president in the country. Instead, the envoy intends to engage with political leaders and religious figures, posing critical questions to comprehend the reasons behind the continued impasse and explore the necessary steps to restore order to constitutional institutions.

The source further revealed that Anne Grillo, the French Ambassador to Lebanon, has been informing political leaders about Le Drian's upcoming visit without disclosing the specific ideas he may bring with him. Some individuals, however, dismiss the possibility of Le Drian presenting new initiatives to salvage the French plan. The diplomat disclosed to Asharq Al-Awsat that Le Drian's approach would involve asking questions and primarily listening to the individuals he meets. Furthermore, the information gathered during his visit will subsequently be compiled into a comprehensive report for President Macron, who will determine the appropriate course of action.

Related Article: Evangelicals In Lebanon Eyeing Christian-Based Governance