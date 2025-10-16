Mel Gibson Begins Filming “The Resurrection of the Christ” with New Jesus Actor

Screenshot: YouTube/ Verité Vision

Filming is officially underway for Mel Gibson’s sequel to “The Passion of the Christ,” titled “The Resurrection of the Christ.” Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen has taken over the role of Jesus, succeeding Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Christ in the 2004 original.

According to Variety, production began last week at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios — the same location where Gibson shot the 2004 original.

The new project, produced by Gibson and Bruce Davey under their Icon Productions banner with Lionsgate as studio partner, is set to be released in two parts in 2027. Gibson co-wrote the screenplay with Randall Wallace, the writer of Braveheart.

Because the sequel is set three days after the crucifixion, the filmmakers opted to assemble an entirely new cast.

“It made sense to recast the whole film,” a source close to the production told Variety. “They would have had to do all this CGI stuff — de-aging and all that — that would have been very costly.”

Earlier this year, Jim Caviezel said on the “Arroyo Grande” podcast that he was ready to return as Jesus and shared that he had been spiritually preparing for the role by turning to C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters.

Ohtonen, 36, is recognized for his performance as the warrior Wolland in the fifth season of Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom.

Cuban actress Mariela Garriga (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”) will play Mary Magdalene, taking over from Monica Bellucci. Kasia Smutniak (“Domina”) has been cast as Mary, replacing Maia Morgenstern.

Italian actor Pier Luigi Pasino (“The Law According to Lidia Poët”) will portray Peter, while Riccardo Scamarcio (“Modì”) takes on the role of Pontius Pilate. Producers also revealed that Rupert Everett will appear in a “small but important role.”

“The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One” is scheduled to premiere on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, with “Part Two” following on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027. In addition to Cinecittà’s new Studio 22, filming will also take place in southern Italy’s ancient city of Matera and nearby towns including Ginosa, Gravina, Laterza, and Altamura.