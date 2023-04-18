MSNBC Host Criticizes Pro-Life Laws as 'Christian Shariah' in Abortion Debate

Pixabay/ H. Hach

During the interview with a popular radio host Dean Obeidallah on Sirius XM, MSNBC host Ali Velshi compared GOP efforts to restrict or outright ban abortion to America's version of "Christian Shariah," and criticized Republicans for "imposing" their religious beliefs on society.

Obeidallah, a Muslim, lamented the criticism his religion frequently faces while conservatives appear to utilize their religious beliefs to advance anti-abortion legislation.

According to Fox News, Velshi concurred, emphasizing the parallels to Shariah law. He stated that someone who opposes abortion rights in America, where the constitution forbids the installation of a state religion, is acting in a manner that many detractors of Shariah law find objectionable.

Ali Velshi asserted that, unlike Christians, Muslims in America had not imposed their Islamic views on society. He asserted that Christians are using the Bible as a legal code and accused them of acting in a manner that is similar to "Christian Shariah."

After the U.S. Supreme Court decided to invalidate the federal right to abortion last June, dozens of states have passed laws restricting or protecting the operation. Velshi stated that these initiatives are akin to Shariah law in that they impose Christian views on society.

The conversation between Obeidallah and Velshi occurs while the U.S. The Biden administration has approached the Supreme Court, requesting their support in maintaining FDA approval for mifepristone, a medication that plays a role in over half of all abortion cases. According to Faith Wire, a federal appeals court recently overturned an earlier court decision that restricted access to the medicine.

An impartial panel of three judges from the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district judge's recent order to ban the use of the medicine temporarily.

The United States Supreme Court decided on Friday to temporarily protect access to a commonly used abortion pill, blocking the implementation of lower court limits on the medicine. According to Inquirer, the verdicts were given an "administrative stay" by the country's highest court until Wednesday so that the parties engaged in the case may make their arguments. This change represents the most recent development in America's ongoing conflict over reproductive rights.

The Department of Justice has made an important request to the Supreme Court, asking them to reverse the decisions made by lower courts. These decisions could result in permanent limitations or even a complete prohibition on the use of mifepristone, a medication used to end early pregnancies. The request was made urgently, and the deadline for the restrictions to begin is set for 1:00 am Eastern Time on Saturday. The Justice Department was successful in getting the stay. The order gives the Supreme Court some time to choose how to proceed with the lawsuit.

Last week, a traditionally conservative federal court in Texas put a nationwide stop to the use of mifepristone following a complaint filed by a group opposing abortion. This decision sparked the beginning of a highly emotional and intense legal battle. This is the same group that had challenged the FDA's approval of the medication way back in 2000.

