Former NBA First-Round Pick AJ Griffin Retires at 21, Says "I Gave Up Basketball to Follow Jesus" and Pursue Ministry

Adrian Griffin Jr., known as A.J. Griffin, has announced his retirement from professional basketball at the age of 21 to pursue a career in ministry. The former Atlanta Hawks forward, who was recently traded to the Houston Rockets, made his decision public through a video posted on YouTube on Saturday.

Griffin, who was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, explained his decision to leave basketball after just two seasons in the league. "I gave up basketball to follow Jesus," Griffin stated in his video. He expressed excitement about serving God with his "full yes" and entering full-time ministry.

The young athlete's decision comes after a brief stint with the Houston Rockets during the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals over five games. Griffin's performance in the Summer League followed his release from the Rockets, which occurred shortly after his trade from the Atlanta Hawks in June.

In his announcement, Griffin acknowledged that his decision might seem unusual to many. "This decision may seem crazy or abnormal to the world, but I'm not here to please man but only my Father in Heaven," he said. He emphasized his eagerness to share the "good news of salvation" and encourage others to take a leap of faith in their own lives.

Griffin's connection to basketball runs deep, as he is the son of former NBA player and coach Adrian Griffin Sr. Just a year ago, A.J. Griffin was seen testifying and praying with his family at Midwest Believers Church in Champaign, Illinois, during a difficult time when they were mourning the sudden loss of his young nephew.

The former NBA player expressed gratitude to his family, fans, and agent for their support, noting that he realized their love for him extended beyond his basketball career. He also thanked the NBA for the opportunities it provided him to showcase his talents.

As Griffin transitions from professional sports to ministry, he plans to continue creating content and sharing his journey with his followers. His decision to retire at such a young age to pursue a religious calling has drawn attention from both the sports world and religious communities, highlighting the intersection of faith and professional athletics.