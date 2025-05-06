NJ Town Moves to Seize Property of Church Operating Homeless Shelter

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jon Tyson

Toms River’s town council has moved to forcibly acquire the 11-acre campus of Christ Episcopal Church for “public use,” despite the parish's ongoing efforts to obtain approval for a homeless shelter.

During a contentious meeting on April 30, the council voted 4–3 to proceed with a plan that would allow the town to purchase the church and five other properties—or take them by force if the owners refuse to sell—in order to develop two new public parks, according to the Episcopal News Service.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick, who has been an outspoken critic of homelessness in the community, expressed his desire to develop amenities such as pickleball courts, a soccer field, a playground, and a skate park on the church grounds. Christ Church only became aware of the ordinance hours before the vote.

The Rev. Lisa A. Hoffman, the rector, stated, ‘It’s just really shocking and surprising and very disappointing,’ and added that ‘no official had notified the congregation in advance.’ She also questioned the legitimacy of using a new park as a reason to seize the property, saying she does not see it as ‘a legitimate reason to seize the property.’

The timing of the proposal is particularly sensitive, as the parish is awaiting a decision from the zoning board on an overnight shelter. That board is scheduled to vote on the matter on May 22. Then, just six days later, on May 28, the town council plans to hold a public hearing, where it could pass the land‑seizure ordinance.

A lawyer representing the church, Michael York, who was hired by a local affordable‑housing group, delivered a letter to the council just before the meeting.

In his letter, he wrote, ‘It is clear and obvious that the township and mayor are acting in bad faith and have ulterior motives,’ and called the ordinance ‘an excuse to obtain property,’ warning of potential litigation against any officials who participate knowingly in what he described as a ‘bad faith action.’

Christ Church remains an active congregation, drawing more than 150 members each Sunday, along with operating over 20 support groups, a food pantry, and a weekly clothing giveaway. Ocean Christian Community rents an older chapel on the property, and the Affordable Housing Alliance has been working there for almost two years, rehousing more than 130 families during its first year.