Ohio State Campus Revival Sees Over 2,000 Students Turn to Jesus

Nearly 2,000 Ohio State University students have committed to following Jesus Christ during a recent campus revival event. The gathering held at The Schott sports arena attracted over 6,500 attendees on February 19.

Despite the chilling temperatures, students were baptized in the back of U-Haul trucks parked at the venue, as reported by CBN News.

Tonya Prewett, founder of Unite US, expressed her admiration for the spiritual movement taking place on college campuses through her social media channel.

She posted on Instagram, “We’ve been in awe of how God has already been moving on this campus over the past year, and He met us here again tonight. Over 6,500 students gathered in The Schott to lift the name of Jesus, and almost 2,000 responded to the altar call — experiencing the freedom only He can bring.”

She added, “God is moving in this generation, and we know that He’s just getting started!”

Pastor Matt Brown shared on X, “At many of these campus events, spontaneous baptisms have broken out from those who’ve responded to the gospel. Last night the temps were cold but that didn’t stop students from getting baptized in the back of U-Haul trucks!”

The outreach efforts of the Unite US movement began in September 2023, and since then, over 70,000 students across various campuses have participated in the ministry’s events, experiencing the transformative power of the Gospel.

This revival marks the second large-scale event organized by the Unite US movement this year, following a similar gathering at the University of Kentucky the previous week.

A previous revival at Ohio State in August 2024 attracted members of the university’s football team, resulting in approximately 60 baptisms, with testimonies from prominent players such as receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, and former wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

The OSU student newspaper, The Lantern, noted that attendance was about 800 to 1,000 individuals, though some estimates suggested the number could have reached as high as 2,000.

Looking ahead, Unite US has scheduled an outreach event at Purdue University in Indiana, set for March 5.