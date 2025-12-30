Pakistan Marks Christmas With Unprecedented State Sponsorship, Signaling Shift on Religious Freedom

Christians are marching through the streets of Islamabad, Pakistan, on December 8, 2025, as they take part in a Christmas celebration parade. | Screenshot: YouTube/ TRT World

Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments openly sponsored Christmas celebrations nationwide, signaling what officials described as a renewed commitment to religious freedom and equal citizenship.

Across major cities — including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi — Christmas observances extended well beyond church grounds, featuring official events, public messaging and participation by senior political and military leaders.

Punjab province emerged as the focal point of the celebrations, with provincial authorities organizing large-scale ceremonies, welfare initiatives and interfaith gatherings aimed at the country’s Christian minority.

The unprecedented outreach drew rare bipartisan praise from Christian leaders and progressive Muslim commentators, many of whom described the gestures as long-overdue recognition of Christians as equal citizens rather than recipients of charity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif framed Christmas as a national occasion in a public message shared on X, emphasizing unity rather than minority status.

“Christmas is a message for humanity that connects us with feelings of love and goodwill,” Sharif wrote, praising Jesus Christ’s message of peace and brotherhood and describing Christians as an “active, positive and peaceful segment of society.”

President Asif Ali Zardari echoed that sentiment while grounding his remarks in Pakistan’s founding principles, citing Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Aug. 11, 1947, address affirming freedom of worship for all citizens.

“Christmas brings hope, peace and compassion, reminding us of the bonds that unite all human beings,” Zardari said, adding that Pakistan’s constitution guarantees equal rights and religious liberty. He also highlighted the historic contributions of Christians to national defense, politics and public service.

One of the most notable moments came when Pakistan’s army chief, Syed Asim Munir, attended Christmas services at Christ Church in Rawalpindi, a move widely described as unprecedented.

According to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Munir said Christmas reflects shared values of compassion and unity, and reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to protecting the dignity, security and equal rights of all Pakistanis.

Referencing Jinnah’s vision, the army chief underscored that minority rights are central to Pakistan’s ideology, praised Christian service members, and stressed that national strength lies in constitutional equality rather than religious uniformity.

Christian leaders attending the service described the visit as a powerful expression of solidarity, noting that such visible engagement from top military leadership had not been seen before.

The largest government-backed celebrations unfolded in Punjab, home to Pakistan’s biggest Christian population.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended a state-sponsored Christmas ceremony at the Anglican Cathedral Church in Lahore, pledging to stand “like a wall” against injustice toward minorities.

She announced steps to resolve long-standing issues related to minority graveyards, ordered increased funding for minority welfare programs, and unveiled plans to raise the Minority Card benefit from 75,000 rupees ($268) to 100,000 rupees ($357).

Nawaz also highlighted symbolic measures, including government sanitation teams cleaning churches ahead of Christmas, and warned that “any government that fails to protect minority rights has no justification to remain in power.”

During the ceremony, minority cards and Christmas grants were distributed as diplomats from the United States, Britain and other countries joined leaders from multiple faiths. The event opened with readings from both the Quran and the Bible, followed by a choir performance — a choreographed display of interfaith harmony.