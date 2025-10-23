PCUSA Presbytery Mobilizes Relief After Storm Batters Alaska’s West Coast

After typhoon remnants battered Alaska, over 2,000 residents overwhelmed shelters. | Screenshot: YouTube/ NBC News

A regional arm of the Presbyterian Church (USA) has launched relief efforts for Alaskans affected by a powerful storm that ravaged the state’s western shoreline.

The Presbytery of Yukon is coordinating the response to damage from the remnants of Typhoon Halong across remote communities in the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta, partnering with PC(USA)’s Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA), the Red Cross, and Anchorage officials.

The Rev. Elizabeth Schultz, executive presbyter for the Yukon Presbytery, told The Christian Post that the presbytery is “collaborating with local trusted nonprofits that are organizing the response effort.”

Alongside field operations, PC(USA) has created a dedicated donation page to direct disaster-relief funds to affected Alaskan areas.

The Rev. Kathy Lee-Cornell, PDA’s associate for National Disaster Response, emphasized to PC(USA) News that working closely with local clergy remains essential to their mission.

“PDA relies on our faith leaders to connect us with the areas and people where our resources may positively serve impacted individuals and communities, like the Alaskan Natives across Yukon-Kuskokwim,” said Lee-Cornell.

“Through their responsiveness, Presbytery of Yukon allows Presbyterians to bear witness to our compassionate kinship with one another during difficult circumstances, and we are honored to support their efforts in the immediacy of the typhoon and throughout the long-term recovery.”

According to ABC News, coastal towns bore the brunt of the storm’s impacts, with some locations inundated by more than six feet of water and wind speeds ranging from 50 to 100 miles per hour.

Authorities reported that the Alaska National Guard evacuated hundreds of residents, while the U.S. Coast Guard rescued dozens from flood conditions.

As waters surged, the villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok were evacuated, reportedly constituting one of the largest airlift operations in Alaska’s history.

Roughly 2,000 people were displaced as the storm inflicted severe damage across numerous communities, and at least one death has been confirmed. Survivors have taken shelter at community facilities, and officials say at least 49 communities reported effects from the storm.