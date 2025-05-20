PCUSA to Require Clergy Candidates’ Views on LGBT Issues

PCUSA Headquarters Building in Louisville, Kentucky. | photo credit: PCUSA

The Presbyterian Church (USA) has introduced a new requirement for ordination candidates to be questioned about their views on LGBT issues.

A majority of PCUSA presbyteries, or regional bodies, have approved Amendment 24-C, which modifies G-2.0104b of the Book of Order to mandate that candidates be asked about their perspectives on matters including sexual orientation and gender identity.

“I’m genuinely excited to see the ways these more comprehensive examinations will benefit LGBTQIA+ people, as well as those from other marginalized groups, as they hear more where they stand with those who would serve among them,” said the Rev. Brian Ellison, executive director of CNP and supporter of the amendment, in a statement.

According to a webpage overseen by the theologically progressive Covenant Network of Presbyterians, the Amendment 24-C last week passed the minimum threshold for approval, with 86 presbyteries voting in favor—two more than the 84 needed—and 45 presbyteries voting against. The amendment is scheduled to take effect on July 4.

Last year, at the 226th PCUSA General Assembly, delegates voted to approve two proposed amendments collectively known as the ‘Olympia Overture.’

Besides Amendment 24-C, there was also Amendment 24-A, which added gender identity and sexual orientation to the anti-discrimination statement in the Book of Order’s F-1.0403, which states that “God unites persons through baptism regardless of race, ethnicity, age, sex, disability, geography, or theological conviction.”

Although Amendment 24-A passed by a large margin of 389-24, Amendment 24-C was approved by a narrower vote of 297-130. Supporters contended that Amendment 24-C was necessary to address and reduce discriminatory attitudes, while opponents argued it unfairly targeted theological conservatives.

Prior to last year’s assembly, roughly 150 clergy members signed an open letter opposing the proposal, asserting that “key portions of this overture threaten to undermine” the church’s theological diversity. The letter emphasized that “the proposed changes to G-2.0104b appear to introduce an ordination question that is deeply at odds with our core Reformed tenet of freedom of conscience.”