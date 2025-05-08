Cardinal Robert Prevost Becomes the First Ever Pope Born in the US, Takes Name Leo XIV

On the evening of May 8, 2025, newly elected Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Vatican News

On Thursday evening, the Vatican announced the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, who will take the name Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti made the declaration to the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square. The 69-year-old pontiff offered his first blessing around 7:30 p.m. local time.

Born in Chicago, Prevost served as an American missionary in Peru and holds Peruvian citizenship. He previously led the Vatican’s office of bishops and was not considered one of the heavy favorite candidates entering the conclave.

The conclave was convened to elect a new leader after Pope Francis's death at age 88 last month, with over 133 cardinals from 70 countries entering the Sistine Chapel to participate from Wednesday.

The first smoke from Wednesday night’s first ballot appeared around 9 p.m., after which about 45,000 people had gathered for the announcement. Earlier on Thursday, black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney around 11:50 a.m., signifying that the second ballot since the conclave’s start on Wednesday had not yet produced a new pope.

The cardinals had broken for lunch and resumed voting around 2 p.m., with approximately 15,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the announcement.

Historically, papal conclaves took extended periods, with the longest lasting nearly three years from 1268 to 1271 following the death of Pope Clement IV.