Ryan Routh Convicted in Trump Assassination Attempt, Faces Life Sentence

Ryan Wesley Routh is holding a protest sign at a rally in Kyiv on April 30, 2022, calling for humanitarian corridors for civilians and Ukrainian troops from Mariupol. | Screenshot: YouTube/ LiveNOW from FOX

A jury has found Ryan Wesley Routh guilty of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during the election campaign last year.

The United States Department of Justice announced on Tuesday afternoon that a jury convicted 59-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, resident of Hawaii on charges of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh now potentially faces a life sentence in prison.

“Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi in the announcement.

Bondi added, “This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our president, but an affront to our very nation itself. I am grateful to U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones, his entire trial team, and our law enforcement partners for protecting President Trump and securing this important verdict.”

In the announcement, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized that the verdict delivered “a clear message” and asserted that any “attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate is an attack on our Republic and on the rights of every citizen.”

On September 15, 2024, armed Routh came within 300 to 500 yards of Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida during Trump’s campaign event.

A Secret Service agent spotted Routh approaching Trump and fired shots, prompting Routh to flee the golf course. He was soon apprehended by authorities after escaping the scene.

Court documents from last year revealed that Routh had written a letter addressing “the world,” expressing that he “tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

“Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president,” the letter continued.

Routh’s attempt came two months after another individual, Thomas Crooks, attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in wounding Trump and the death of an event attendee before Crooks himself was shot dead by a Secret Service counter-sniper.