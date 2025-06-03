SBC Annual Meeting to Address Resolutions on Pornography, Sports Betting, and Abortion Pills

Screenshot: Official Video/ The Road to Dallas (https://sbcannualmeeting.net)

The Southern Baptist Convention Committee on Resolutions released a list of eight proposed measures last week, including addressing major cultural issues such as banning pornography and reversing the legalization of gay marriage.

One, titled “On the Harmful and Predatory Nature of Sports Betting,” denounces the increase in legalized sports gambling. It calls on messengers to “denounce the promotion and normalization of this predatory industry in every athletic context” and “express our deep concern regarding its detrimental impact on individuals, families, and communities.”

Another resolution, “On Banning Pornography,” urges state and federal lawmakers to “enact comprehensive laws that ban the creation, publication, hosting, and distribution of pornographic content in all media and to provide rigorous enforcement mechanisms — including age-verification and civil liability — in the ultimate effort to eradicate pornography nationwide.”

It also commends Congress and President Donald Trump for recently passing the Take It Down Act, which imposes harsher penalties on those who create or distribute non-consensual pornographic images, including AI deepfakes.

The convention will also consider a resolution calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Titled “On Restoring Moral Clarity through God’s Design for Gender, Marriage, and the Family,” it criticizes social progressive ideas like abortion, transgender ideology, and commercial surrogacy.

The resolution states, “Legal rulings like Obergefell v. Hodges and policies that deny the biological reality of male and female are legal fictions, undermine the truth of God’s design, and lead to social confusion and injustice,” and emphasizes the importance of upholding biblical principles.

Additionally, the SBC will debate a resolution “On Standing Against the Moral Evils and Medical Dangers of Chemical Abortion Pills,” which condemns the ongoing destruction of preborn lives through chemical abortion and criticizes the industry’s increasing reliance on dangerous drugs and deceptive practices.

The convention’s agenda also includes a resolution “On Advocating for International Religious Freedom,” which affirms that religious liberty is a core belief in Baptist faith. It urges the SBC to support the fundamental right “that God has endowed every human being with the freedom of conscience and with the corresponding freedom to practice their religious convictions without undue interference from civil power.”

The SBC Annual Meeting & Pastors’ Conference is set for June 8–11 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.