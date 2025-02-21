SBC Disfellowships Seven Churches Following Abuse Hotline Reports

Jeff Iorg, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, addressed the SBC EC members during a meeting on February 17, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Baptist Press

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) has ended its affiliation with seven churches following reports from an abuse hotline launched in May 2022.

Since the hotline's inception in May 2022, it has received a total of 1,008 contacts, of which 674 were allegations of abuse. Among these, 458 (68%) involved Southern Baptists, while 216 (32%) were unrelated to the SBC.

SBC Executive Committee President Jeff Iorg addressed committee members on Monday regarding the SBC's response to alleged abuse within member churches. Iorg reported that 128 of these allegations were referred to the SBC Credentials Committee, which has investigated or is in the process of investigating all cases.

As a result, seven churches were determined to be “not in friendly cooperation” with the SBC and were removed from membership “based on their responses to the Credentials Committee on these issues.” Iorg emphasized, “Sexual abuse is a serious and real problem,” stating that it has devastating effects on survivors, the church, the community, and everyone involved.

Iorg cautioned the executive committee members that “the hotline data does not define the full scope of the problem” and urged the SBC to remain “ever vigilant” on the issue.

“While we fully acknowledge reported incidents of sexual abuse, we also reject the false narrative that ‘Southern Baptist churches are dangerous places for children,’” Iorg added.

He noted that, over the past two years, the hotline recorded an average of 13 contacts and five referrals per month, amidst a membership of about 12 million Southern Baptists and 47,000 member churches.

While Iorg did not disclose the names of the seven churches that were disfellowshipped, the Baptist Press reported that Grove Road Baptist Church in Greenville, South Carolina, and West Hendersonville Baptist Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina, were disfellowshipped in February 2024 due to their alleged mishandling of sexual abuse claims.

In 2022, Guidepost Solutions released a comprehensive report revealing that SBC leaders had mishandled sexual abuse allegations, intimidated victims, and resisted efforts to create safer church environments primarily to avoid legal liability.

Following this report, the SBC EC voted to establish a department dedicated to addressing and preventing sexual abuse within member congregations in response to these allegations.