Scott Turner Opens Trump’s Cabinet Meeting with Prayer in Jesus' Name

Texas megachurch pastor and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner opened President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting on February 26, 2025, with a prayer in Jesus' name. | Screenshot: X/ Scott Turner

Texas megachurch pastor and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner opened President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday with a prayer, expressing gratitude in Jesus' name.

“Father, we thank you for this awesome privilege to be in your presence,” said the Turner, who also serves as an associate pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.

He continued, “Thank you that you've allowed us to see this day; the Bible says that your mercies are new every morning,” and thanked God for Trump and the opportunity given to his cabinet to lead the nation. “Father God, we give you the glory and the honor. Thank you, God, for President Trump; for appointing us, Father God, thank you for anointing us to do this job.”

Turner further invoked God's wisdom for the president, vice president, and all cabinet members, praying, “Lord God, we pray that we would lead with a righteous clarity. As we serve the people of this country in every prospective agency, every job that we have, Father, we would humble ourselves before You, and we would lead in a manner that You've called us to lead and to serve.”

He added, “Father, the Bible says, 'Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.' But Father, we today honor You and place You in your rightful place. Thank you for giving us this opportunity to restore faith in this country and be a blessing to the people of America. Lord God, today in our meeting, we pray that You will be glorified in our conversation, in Jesus' name.”

After the prayer, Trump complimented Turner, stating, “That was a very good job you did.” Turner later tweeted a video of his invocation, saying, “Giving the opening prayer at President Trump's first cabinet meeting was the honor of a lifetime.”

Turner was confirmed as HUD secretary earlier this month, having previously served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first administration. In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, last week, Turner expressed his belief that God is calling him to make a “generational impact.”

“From washing dishes to graduating college, playing in the NFL, serving in the Texas House, building businesses, to now standing before you, the beloved people of America, as a secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, He was training me and preparing me,” he remarked.

In his CPAC address, Turner raised concerns about the housing affordability crisis affecting many young Americans, highlighting the importance of decreasing costs and increasing the supply of safe, quality, affordable housing through impactful, enduring policies.