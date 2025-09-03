Surge in Hate Crimes and Government Crackdowns Facing Christians in Turkey

The Church of the Holy Saviour in Istanbul, Turkey, which has now been converted into the Chora (Kariye) Museum. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Best of Istanbul

The human rights report highlights that Christians in Turkey are facing increased persecution amid a resurgence of hate crimes motivated by religion.

The 2024 Human Rights Violation Report by the Association of Protestant Churches noted an increase in hate crimes despite Turkey's official stance of safeguarding religious freedom.

“Protestant Christian individuals or institutions experienced hate crimes or associated physical attacks due solely to their faith,” the report stated. “2024 saw an increase from the previous year in both written and oral hate speech aimed at provoking hate in public opinion, both written and verbal, that was directed at Protestant Christian individuals or institutions.”

Authorities also have issued N-82 codes that ban entry into Turkey and G-87 codes that deny residence permits. Between 2019 and 2024, 132 foreign Christians received an entry ban code, which has created problems for churches that rely on foreign pastors, according to the report.

“Many congregations were left in a difficult situation, and there continues to be a great need for religious workers,” the report added, listing individuals from the U.S., U.K., South Korea, Germany, other European countries, Latin America, and various regions as those facing denial of entry or residence.

A constitutional court decision on June 8 ruled against nine foreign Christians who had appealed an N-82 code that restricted their residence in Turkey. The details of their cases were not publicly disclosed.

The report also pointed out that Protestant communities face challenges in finding places for worship, especially if they are not considered traditional in outlook.

Rents for church buildings can be unusually high, and the lack of recognition for informal fellowships—such as those meeting in rented shops or depots—prevents churches from receiving benefits like free electricity or tax exemptions from authorities.

“Because members of the Protestant community are mostly new Christians, they do not have religious buildings that are part of their cultural and religious heritage like traditional Christian communities have in Turkey. There are very few historical church buildings which are available for use.” the report explained.

In 2024, the report noted, “the laws in Turkey continued to block the possibility of training Christian clergy and the opening of schools to provide religious education for the members of church communities in any way.” It emphasized that “the right to train and develop religious leaders is one of the foundational pillars of the freedom of religion and belief.”

Since religious personnel have been banned from the Turkish National Education system, the Protestant community has been addressing this issue by providing apprentice training, organizing seminars within Turkey, sending students abroad, and utilizing the support of foreign clergy, the report stated.