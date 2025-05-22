Suspect Arrested After Killing Two Israeli Embassy Staffers, Shouts ‘Free, Free Palestine’

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a "young couple about to be engaged," who were tragically shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: X/ IsraelinUSA

Two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed Wednesday night outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Law enforcement swiftly arrested a suspect shortly after the attack, which took place during an event organized by the American Jewish Committee.

Police identified the shooter as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, who opened fire on a group of four people outside the museum, fatally striking two at close range.

Authorities revealed that Rodriguez told museum security where he discarded his weapon and reportedly chanted “Free, Free Palestine” while in custody. After the shooting, Rodriguez entered the museum, where he was quickly detained.

The Israeli Embassy identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, described by The Times of Israel as “a young couple about to be engaged.” Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith detailed at a midnight press briefing that the suspect had been seen pacing outside the building before drawing a handgun and firing at 9:08 p.m. The embassy confirmed that the shooting occurred as the victims were attending a gathering organized by the American Jewish Committee.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, along with the Metropolitan Police, is leading the investigation. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that authorities are “actively investigating and working to get more information.”

President Trump reacted to the attack on social media, labeling the killings as “obviously based on antisemitism” and stressing that “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the attack as “a heinous antisemitic murderer,” asserting that the event reflects “the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel.” He emphasized, “The blood libels against Israel are rising in blood and must be fought to the bitter end,” according to Reuters.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog characterized the act as driven by antisemitism, calling it “despicable.” He added that the United States and Israel would “stand united in defense of our people and our shared values.” Herzog further urged the public and political leaders to refrain from politicizing the fatal shooting.

The American Jewish Committee expressed its profound grief, with CEO Ted Deutch saying the organization was “devastated” and affirming that its “attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families.”

The Capital Jewish Museum, which reopened earlier this year, has been serving as a venue for cultural and educational events focused on Jewish American history.