Tennessee Church Serves Community With Free Fuel and Gospel Outreach

“Gas & Glory” charity event hosted by Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Overcoming Believers Church

As fuel costs continue to rise globally, a church in Tennessee recently stepped in to help by providing free gasoline to hundreds of local drivers.

Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville, which has about 1,500 members, hosted its “Gas & Glory” outreach event on Saturday at a nearby Thumbs Up Exxon station.

During the event, volunteers assisted approximately 400 vehicles, each receiving $20 worth of gas at no cost. In addition to fuel, participants were given free T-shirts, children received candy, and drivers were invited to attend Easter Sunday worship services.

Karen Swint, a spokesperson for the church, told The Christian Post that Senior Pastor Daryl Arnold “has a heart for this community and is always wanting to help in whatever way he can.”

She added that this year’s outreach was the most successful so far, explaining that the church has continued to refine the event each year with better organization and added efforts to engage attendees, including offering prayer, games and assistance such as jump-starting vehicles while people waited.

Swint also emphasized the ministry’s spiritual purpose, saying the event helped share the Gospel and adding, “People need to see us be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ.”

Citing Matthew 28:19, she continued, “The Bible tells us to ‘Go and make disciples,’” and added, “I truly believe this is the best way to do [it]. We are to be doers of the Word, not only hearers or speakers.”

The church website describes itself as a “dynamic ministry wholly committed to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” stating that “Overcoming Believers Church is a witnessing and worshiping community of believers that is called, committed, ordained and established by God to build His Kingdom in the earth.”