Texas Churches to Launch America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration With United Worship Service

LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas | Photo credit: Facebook/ LeTourneau University

As the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding, churches across one East Texas community are joining together for a large worship gathering designed to begin the local America 250 celebration with prayer and thanksgiving.

The event, known as the America 250 service, is scheduled for June 28 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. Organizers expect pastors, worship leaders and choir members from more than a dozen congregations to participate in the countywide gathering.

LeTourneau University is hosting the service on behalf of Gregg County and the city of Longview as part of a broader series of events commemorating the nation’s semiquincentennial.

Cody Bowen, executive director of the Belcher Center, told The Christian Post that organizers hope to fill the venue’s approximately 2,000 seats as residents come together to worship, pray and express gratitude ahead of the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“The city of Longview contacted us about hosting this event as the kickoff to all the America 250 events,” Bowen said. “The request was to host a city and countywide church service providing an opportunity for our community to come together for a night of worship and prayer for our nation, thanking God for His faithful presence.”

While LeTourneau regularly holds chapel services during the academic year, Bowen said the university has never hosted an event of this scale and nature.

“We hope attendees leave with a renewed commitment to follow Jesus Christ, stand firmly on the truth of Scripture, pray faithfully for our nation, and intentionally disciple the next generation,” Bowen said. “As we commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, may we be inspired to live as faithful witnesses whose hope is in Christ and whose lives reflect His love and truth in our communities.”

LeTourneau University traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded as LeTourneau Technical Institute by industrialist and inventor R.G. LeTourneau and his wife, Evelyn. Today, the institution operates as an accredited Christian university in Longview.