Trump Urges End to Christian Killings in Nigeria; Tinubu Rejects Religious Freedom Criticism

Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand to halt attacks on Christians in northern Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rebutted, stating that officials are taking steps to protect religious liberty.

In remarks posted to X on Saturday, Tinubu insisted that Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding religious rights and does not permit persecution based on faith.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions,” Tinubu stated.

He added that depicting Nigeria as hostile to religion misrepresents reality and overlooks ongoing government efforts “to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

Tinubu also signaled readiness to partner with Washington and other international organizations “to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.”

At the same time, Trump warned that his administration is prepared to take direct action against Islamist militants if Abuja does not curb assaults on Christians.

Posting on Truth Social Sunday, Trump said the U.S. will suspend assistance to Nigeria “and may very well go into that now disgraced country ‘guns-a-blazing’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists.”

“I am hereby instructing the Department of War to prepare for possible action,” he declared.

Echoing that posture, Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth said on X that U.S. forces stand ready to target Islamic extremist groups.

“The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria - and anywhere - must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Hegseth said.

U.S. Rep. Riley Moore urged Tinubu to coordinate with American authorities “preventing this atrocity that worsens everyday,” warning that inaction would invite consequences.

“President Trump has provided forewarning if you do not correct the current state of inaction to stop the killing of our brothers and sisters in Christ in your country,” Moore posted on X.

Over the weekend, Trump further vowed to restore Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” in light of continuing violence by Islamist militants against Christians.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump asserted on Truth Social.

He referenced the CPC list, which identifies nations that commit or tolerate “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom,” potentially triggering U.S. sanctions or diplomatic pressure.

Nigeria was first placed on the CPC list by the U.S. State Department in 2020 for religious freedom violations, a designation removed by the Biden administration in 2021 following an assessment that the bloodshed was not primarily religiously driven.