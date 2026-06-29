Trump Warns “Godless Communists” Would “Close Your Churches” if They Regain Power

President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference at the Washington Hilton on June 26, 2026 | Screenshot: YouTube/ USA TODAY

President Donald Trump declared that America must remain “one nation under God” as he warned that “Godless communists” threaten the country’s religious heritage and future if they return to power.

Speaking Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference in Washington, D.C., Trump reflected on the nation’s approaching 250th anniversary, highlighted his administration’s faith-related initiatives and urged supporters to remain politically active ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump repeatedly credited Christianity with shaping the nation’s history and identity. “Our founders invoked the Creator four times in the Declaration of Independence,” he said. “Faith pushed the pioneers to journey west. Faith led Americans to abolish slavery and faith built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world.”

He added, “Americans have always deeply believed in the promise of Christ's words in the Gospel of Matthew: 'With God all things are possible.'”

Recalling last month’s Rededicate 250 gathering on the National Mall, Trump said the event reaffirmed America’s religious heritage.

“That's why, as we prepared to enter the 250th year last month, tens of thousands of patriots came together on our National Mall and we officially rededicated America as one nation under God.”

“We always have been and we always will,” Trump said.

The president also pointed to a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening protections for people of faith, including the Presidential Commission on Religious Liberty, the White House Faith Office and the White House Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias.

Trump said his administration had reversed what he described as the previous administration’s hostility toward religious Americans while expanding protections for churches, synagogues and religious expression.

“I got rid of the sinister Johnson Amendment so that pastors can speak the truth,” Trump said.

He also highlighted efforts to prosecute those who target houses of worship, eliminate federal funding for schools promoting gender ideology, combat antisemitism, restore the Mexico City Policy, support prayer in public schools and restrict taxpayer funding for schools promoting transgender ideology. Trump further cited administration policies recognizing only two sexes and opposing medical gender-transition procedures for minors.

Turning to the political landscape, Trump repeatedly described Democrats as “Godless communists,” arguing that communist movements have historically sought to suppress religion.

“All communists are Godless,” Trump continued. “These ruthless communists will attack all religions, but in particular Christianity,” he said. “They're after Christianity more than any other religion.”

Referring again to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, Trump lamented that “Instead of speaking about Christ, instead of speaking about freedom and victories of all kinds, we’re speaking about yet another threat to the foundations of America.”

He warned that if Democrats regain control of government, “They will close your churches in this country. They want to end religion. They have to end religion because their ideology doesn't work.”

Trump concluded by encouraging attendees to remain engaged in the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that religious liberty and other priorities of his administration depend on the outcome.