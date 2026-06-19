Christian Ministry Develops AI Tool to Make the Gospel More Accessible to Iranians

Photo credit: Unsplash/ mana5280 (modified from original).

A ministry seeking to bring Christianity to Iranians has developed an AI tool to answer common questions about the faith.

Kairos was developed by Transform Iran, a group that seeks to serve both the Iranian diaspora and those living in the country itself. It was initially created to support the church in Iran and has expanded to become a tool for all seekers.

Transform Iran U.K.’s Development Director, Nigel Sussex, said Kairos would be especially useful in Iran, where persecution remains a serious concern for believers, particularly converts from Islam.

"It is about helping people access biblical truth when geography, persecution, security concerns or a lack of Christian community make human connection difficult. We want seekers to find answers they can trust and believers to be strengthened in their faith wherever they live," he said.

The group said it had identified a gap in the spiritual market, in that while many people are using AI to find out more about Christianity, most AI tools aren't created with orthodox Christian doctrine in mind.

Kairos is meant to fill this gap. Unlike more mainstream AI tools, Kairos doesn't simply generate answers from the internet but draws from vast amounts of Christian content, including 7,000 articles from Transform Iran’s own library of Persian-language apologetic, theological and ministry literature. Human moderation is also deployed to ensure theological accuracy.

The word Kairos is ancient Greek for time, but one that signifies a moment of great significance. The word is used a number of times in the original text of the New Testament, for example, when Jesus says in Mark 1:15, “The time has come … The kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news!”

Lana Silk, CEO of Transform Iran, said, “People everywhere are searching for truth, identity and hope, yet millions still lack access to trustworthy answers about Christianity. … We built Kairos to be different. Every response is rooted in Scripture, shaped by sound theology and designed to point people towards Jesus Christ."

Sussex added: "We want to ensure that every person searching for truth can access clear, biblically sound answers in their own language. Kairos has been accessed in 27 out of the 30 most persecuted countries — it’s free of charge, theologically strong and accessible in so many languages. Our prayer is that it will help more people discover the love of Christ and the transforming power of the Gospel.”

This article was originally published at Christian Today