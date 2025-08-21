Trump's Heaven Comments Ignite Debate on Salvation and Good Works

President Donald J. Trump (center) hosted the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev (left), and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan (right), for a historic peace summit at the White House, where they signed a peace agreement on August 8, 2025. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ The White House

President Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting he could earn his way to Heaven by ending the Ukraine-Russia war sparked a wave of theological debate on social media regarding good works and salvation.

During a phone interview on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning, Trump stated, “I want to try and get to Heaven if possible,” adding, “I hear I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

He continued, “But if I can get to Heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” referring to an effort to negotiate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict that he would contribute to.

Evangelist and Samaritan’s Purse CEO Franklin Graham did not criticize Trump for his comments but used the moment to clarify the Gospel.

“President [Trump] brought up the topic of Heaven on Fox News yesterday morning, and I’m glad he did because many people struggle with the question of how we can get there,” Graham wrote.

“We do get to Heaven by good works — not by our own good works, but by the perfect work of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, when He came to earth, took our sins to the cross, shed His blood, died, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. We all have the promise of eternal life if we repent of our sins, trust Him by faith, and make Him the Lord of our lives.”

Evangelist Justin Peters suggested that Trump has been poorly advised by some of his well-known evangelical faith advisors if he believes he can earn his salvation. “How sad that after being exposed for many years to some of the most high-profile 'Christian' preachers in the country, Mr. Trump still does not understand the Gospel,” Peters wrote.

Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis echoed Peters’ concerns, stating, “This isn’t powerful, it’s sad. President Trump has had many faithful Christians around him who have told him the truth of the gospel (I know, I’ve been one of them and I’ve been in the room) — that it is not by works that we attain salvation; only through confession of Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and by His righteousness are we saved,” citing Romans 1.

William Wolfe, executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, urged Christians criticizing Trump’s soteriology to instead pray for him.

Trump has publicly expressed strong faith that God played a role in his narrow escape from an assassin’s bullet on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Following that near-fatal incident, he thanked Franklin Graham for his influence and spoke humility about his survival during his address at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Recalling his first exposure to the Gospel at Billy Graham’s rally at Yankee Stadium when he was young, Trump said he’s trying to be a better person after Graham’s son sent him a note advising against foul language.

“I’m trying,” Trump said. “I’m working so hard to adhere to his note to me. I’m working hard on it, frankly. But if the events of last Saturday make anything clear, it is that every single moment we have on Earth is a gift from God.”