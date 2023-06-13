United States Pay Over $600 Million to Rejoin UNESCO, Plans to Counter Chinese Influence

Pixabay/S K

The United States of America has decided to return to UNESCO to counter the influence of China. Since they severed relations with the organization, they would be responsible for paying hundreds of millions of dollars for their back dues.

United States Rejoin UNESCO

During the presidency of Ronald Reagan, the United States withdrew from The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1984 due to its perception that the organization was poorly governed, riddled with corruption, and was being used to further Soviet objectives. In 2003, it resumed operations. NBC News reported that after UNESCO's membership voted in 2011 to admit Palestine as a member state, the United States of America and Israel withdrew their financial support of the organization, and both nations were stripped of their voting rights in 2013. The Trump administration decided 2017 to remove all personnel from the agency the following year, citing anti-Israel prejudice and management issues as the reasons for their decision.

Moreover, in the letter he sent the previous week, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma mentioned UNESCO's efforts toward management reform and minimizing the amount of politicized discourse, particularly on matters about the Middle East. The letter was personally delivered by hand last week by a Washington delegation traveling to Paris. UNESCO's solemn auditorium resounded with applause when Director General Audrey Azoulay announced the plan to ambassadors during a special meeting on Monday, June 12; member after member arose to cheer the news and the fresh infusion of funding. According to a UNESCO ambassador, the 193 member states are scheduled to vote on whether or not to accept the United States back into the organization next month. This organization is reportedly well-known for its World Heritage program and programs to fight climate change and teach girls to read, which will receive a significant increase in funding due to this decision.

As per ABC News, officials from the United States stated that the decision to go back was driven by the worry that China has taken up the space left by the United States in policymaking at UNESCO, particularly in creating guidelines for technological and artificial intelligence education around the world. Within the next several weeks, the motion will be put to a vote by the member nations of UNESCO. After the thunderous acclaim that accompanied the news at the offices of UNESCO in Paris on Monday, Jun 12, acceptance appears to be a mere formality. Yet not a single nation reportedly voiced opposition to the readmission of a nation that had previously been the organization's primary source of financial support.

$600 Million Back Dues

According to the letter written by Verma, the plan calls for the United States administration to pay its 2023 payments plus an additional $10 million in extra payments this year. These payments are reportedly designated for Holocaust education, the preservation of cultural heritage in Ukraine, journalist safety, and the education of science and technology in Africa, PBS News Hour reported. The financial plan for 2024 has been previously sought with an appeal for $150 million to go on UNESCO dues and receivables from the administration of Joe Biden. Similar requests are expected in the coming years due to the plan, which will continue until the total debt of $619 million has been cleared. This accounts for a significant portion of UNESCO's yearly budget for operations, $534 million. Additionally, before withdrawing its support, the United States provided 22% of the total financing for the organization.

On the other hand, a diplomat working for UNESCO noted the organization's optimism that the United States' comeback would usher in "more ambition, and more serenity" and invigorate efforts to govern artificial intelligence, educate females in Afghanistan, and document victims of slavery in the Caribbean. Also, the ambassador stated that the organization would "welcome" Israel back into the organization if it decided to reapply for membership. However, the Israeli government did not immediately respond to the allegations.

