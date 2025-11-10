U.S. Lawmakers Push Resolution Condemning Christian Persecution in Nigeria

Representative Riley Moore, Republican of West Virginia. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Congressman Riley M. Moore

Rep. Riley Moore (R‑W.Va.) introduced a resolution condemning violent attacks on Christians in Nigeria and urging decisive U.S. action to hold those responsible accountable.

This initiative follows President Donald Trump’s recent announcement designating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

According to Moore’s office, the resolution has gained the support of at least 20 House Republicans. It demands that the U.S. government pressure Nigerian authorities to safeguard Christian communities and put an end to impunity for attacks carried out by armed groups such as Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province, and Fulani militants.

Moore’s proposal also advocates for the repeal of Nigeria’s blasphemy laws, the release of individuals imprisoned for their religious beliefs, and the safe return of displaced Christians to their homes. In addition, the resolution calls for direct humanitarian aid to victims through faith-based and nongovernmental organizations.

“The United States must make it clear that we will not tolerate the slaughter of Christians or the persecution of anyone for their belief in Jesus Christ,” Moore said in the statement. “I want to thank President Trump for his bold and unwavering leadership in defense of Christians in Nigeria.”

Serving on the House Appropriations Committee, Moore emphasized that President Trump has tasked him with leading congressional efforts to confront the ongoing persecution of Christians in the region. He urged lawmakers from both parties to support the resolution.

The resolution cites data showing that between 50,000 and 100,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria since Boko Haram’s rise in 2009. It also follows a similar initiative introduced by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., reaffirming Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

According to ADF International, 31 members of the House Values Action Team have also voiced their support for the CPC designation.

This status, assigned by the U.S. government, applies to nations that engage in or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom, allowing the U.S. to impose diplomatic, economic, or other penalties to encourage reforms.

The resolution has earned endorsements from more than 60 organizations, including Catholic Vote, the American Center for Law and Justice, Family Research Council, International Christian Concern, and Open Doors. Statements of support have also come from leaders representing Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist communities.

Kelly M. Kullberg of the American Association of Evangelicals issued a direct appeal, saying, “We must stop the murder and genocide of our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria.”

In northern Nigeria, 12 states still enforce Sharia-based blasphemy laws that carry the death penalty. Among those affected is Sufi musician Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, whose case is pending before Nigeria’s Supreme Court. Christian mother Rhoda Jatau also remains imprisoned for alleged blasphemy.

ADF International reports that at least 7,000 people have been killed in Nigeria this year alone—an average of 35 deaths each day—and more than 19,000 churches have been attacked or destroyed, citing findings from Open Doors.