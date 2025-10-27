U.S. Missionary Pilot Kevin Rideout Kidnapped in Niger

American missionary pilot Kevin Rideout. | Photo credits: (left) AfricanGuide.com; (right) screenshot via YouTube/CBN News.

Worldwide intercession is being urged for American missionary pilot Kevin Rideout following reports that he was kidnapped from his residence in Château 1 neighborhood, the capital of Niger in West Africa.

Rideout, 48, a married father, serves with Serving In Mission (SIM).

According to a Wednesday report by Radio France Internationale, Rideout was allegedly seized by three men near the grand Bravia Hotel in central Niamey, just a few hundred meters from the presidential palace.

U.S. State Department officials in Niamey said Wednesday that efforts are underway to secure Rideout’s release.

“It is a top priority for the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and we are seeing efforts from across the U.S. government to support the recovery and safe return of this U.S. citizen,” a spokesperson told CBS News.

A 2014 feature in The Wellesley Townsman noted that both Kevin and his brother Ian have flown for SIM, which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The brothers fly mission personnel and equipment and supplies within Niger and across west Africa, helping to facilitate the work of numerous organizations in one of the world's least developed countries,” the 2014 report said.

“Their work involves supporting drilling wells to provide clean water; aiding refugees from war-torn countries; reforestation and land reclamation projects; hospitals; aiding flood victims; teaching literacy; enabling widows to start micro enterprises or caring for orphans, all bringing hope to people across the region.”

Responding Thursday to news of the abduction, Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, urged prayers for Rideout’s safe return.

“A missionary pilot with the Christian organization SIM International (Serving in Mission) has been abducted in the West African nation of Niger. It is being reported that he was taken north to areas controlled by an offshoot of ISIS,” wrote Graham on Facebook.

“The State Department said it is a top priority of the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and they are supporting his recovery and safe return. Would you pray for his protection and that he will be released unharmed and able to come home?”

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey issued a security alert, cautioning Americans about a “heightened risk of kidnapping” nationwide amid political instability since the July 26, 2023, coup d’état.

“American citizens remain at a heightened risk of kidnapping throughout Niger, including in the capital city. Due to heightened concern about the threat of kidnapping, the Embassy has modified its security posture to require armored vehicles for all travel of Embassy personnel and family members, restricted movements of Embassy personnel and family members, and instituted a mandatory curfew and routine accountability,” the alert states. “All restaurants and open-air markets are off-limits to U.S. Embassy personnel and family members.”