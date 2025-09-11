USCIRF Issues Warning Over Insufficient Steps to Promote Religious Freedom in Indonesia

On June 27, 2025, a Muslim mob, after Friday mosque prayers, attacked the Christian youth retreat in Tangkil village, Sukabumi, Cidahu District, West Java Province, Indonesia. Videos showed individuals pulling down the cross and causing extensive property damage. | Screenshot: YouTube/ WF Official

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has issued a warning that the state of religious freedom in Indonesia remains very concerning.

While the bipartisan agency, which is responsible for making recommendations to the U.S. State Department about countries to designate as Countries of Particular Concern, acknowledged that Indonesia “has taken steps to promote religious tolerance and reduce incidents of religiously motivated terrorism,” it cautioned that these efforts are still insufficient.

USCIRF based its findings on a trip the delegation took to Indonesia in May, less than a year after Prabowo Subianto was elected as president.

The report pointed out that Indonesia’s regulation for religious groups to obtain a permit to build a new house of worship, implemented in 2006, requires religious groups to submit a list of 90 congregation members, document support from 60 households of a different faith, and secure recommendations from religious leaders and the local Interfaith Harmony Forum.

Religious minority groups have faced protests and violence for actions critics say amount to skirting the permit requirements needed before constructing a new house of worship. In June, a mob of 200 Muslims stormed a home used by Christians for a youth retreat, claiming their use was illegal. The home was vandalized, and dozens of children had to flee as a result.

The report also highlighted how Indonesians have faced prison sentences ranging from seven months to three years for violating blasphemy laws related to alleged criticism of majority religions.

USCIRF also noted that Indonesia’s Criminal Code is being updated to prohibit leaving a specific religion, which is now designated as a form of apostasy.

While Indonesia’s Ministry of Education has prohibited localities from requiring female students to wear hijabs, over 70 local regulations across the country still mandate women and girls to wear the Muslim covering.

USCIRF added that it has consistently recommended that the U.S. State Department designate Indonesia on a Special Watch List for countries that violate religious freedom, but not enough to be classified as Countries of Particular Concern.

The last list of CPCs and Special Watch List countries was published in December 2023, when former President Joe Biden was in office. At that time, Indonesia was not included on either list.