Veterans Affairs Calls for Reports on Anti-Christian Bias Among Employees

Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Douglas Collins. | Photo Credit: Douglas Collins' Facebook Page

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Douglas Collins has instructed the agency's employees to report any instances of anti-Christian bias, including policies that are “hostile to Christian views” or disciplinary actions for displaying Christian symbols.

In an email to employees dated April 22, Collins stated, “The VA Task Force now requests all VA employees to submit any instance of anti-Christian discrimination to AntiChristianBiasReporting@va.gov,” the Baptist Press reports. These submissions will be forwarded to a VA task force established in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at eradicating anti-Christian bias.

Collins, who has experience as a Southern Baptist pastor and Air Force chaplain, outlined 11 types of bias or discrimination in his email, three of which specifically mention Christianity. The categories include retaliation for requests related to religious holidays or accommodations and disciplinary actions against chaplains for their sermons.

In his executive order, Trump created a Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias within the Justice Department, which includes the attorney general and several members of Trump's Cabinet. He asserted in his order, “My Administration will ensure that any unlawful and improper conduct, policies, or practices that target Christians are identified, terminated, and rectified.”

That Justice Department task force held its first meeting on Tuesday. Following the meeting, Jenny Korn of the White House Faith Office posted on X, affirming that the administration would “protect all faiths” and declared their intent to “protect Christians, not punish them.”