Florida's schools will be teaching students about the evils of communist and totalitarian regimes after Governor Ron DeSantis's legislation passed earlier this week.

The Epoch Times reported that DeSantis signed the legislation during the Three Oaks Middle School press conference in Fort Myers. The HB 233 mandates freedom of speech in government colleges and universities, while the HB 5 and the SB 1108 cover civic education.

DeSantis said that communist and totalitarian regimes must be taught to kids as being harmful to society.

HB 5 mandates the Florida Department of Education to create a K-12 civic education training that provides instruction on citizens' shared rights under the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The legislation would also compel public high schools "include a comparative discussion of political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States."

According to DeSantis, the bill would also build a "Portraits in Patriotism" library, which will feature personal stories of "real patriots who came to this country after seeing the horrors of these communist regimes."

Click Orlando quoted him as saying, "why would somebody flee across shark infested waters, say leaving from Cuba, to come to southern Florida? Why would somebody leave a place like Vietnam? Why would people leave these countries and risk their life to be able to come here? It's important that students understand that."

The SB 1108 requires that state college and university students complete both an educational course and an evaluation of their civic literacy before graduating.

Secondary school students would also have to complete a civic literacy evaluation. They would not need to take a civic exam at college or university if they pass the test.

The law also added instructions on how to register to vote as part of a "character development curriculum" for juniors and seniors.

HB 233 aims to preserve "intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity" in higher education.

In order to comply with the law, public schools and universities are required to conduct yearly evaluations of their intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity. According to the law, "intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity" are defined as "the exposure of students to, and the encouragement of students' exploration of, a variety of ideological and political perspectives."

Students and faculty members will not be allowed to access or see "ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive" under the terms of the new legislation.

The three bills introduced by DeSantis' administration are the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at improving education in the state.

DeSantis said in a statement said he was pleased to approve the legislation to make civics education a priority.

"The sad reality is that only two in five Americans can correctly name the three branches of government, and more than a third of Americans cannot name any of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. It is abundantly clear that we need to do a much better job of educating our students in civics to prepare them for the rest of their lives," he claimed.