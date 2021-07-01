Illinois teacher Stacey Deemar reportedly filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Evanston/Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65 for violating the U.S. Constitution through its divisive Critical Race Theory training.

According to Breitbart, Deemar said District 65's "anti-racist" training is actually racist in that it divides the teachers according to their skin color and the material used heavily stereotypes white people as "a bad deal."

Deemar, an actress since 1990 and a voice over artist for various media platforms, has been teaching Drama in District 65 for almost two decades since 2002. She said the training was conducted to teachers for two years before it was cascaded to students. She filed the lawsuit through the Southeastern Legal Foundation who then filed it in the federal court.

The Southeastern Legal Foundation pinpointed in the lawsuit filed the violations of District 65 against the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment Equal Protection Clause and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 Title VI that speaks of "treating individuals differently because of their race."

The lawsuit particularly names District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton who told teachers, "If you're not antiracist, we can't have you in front of our students," yet defines a racist as anyone who does not agree that "white identity is inherently racist."

"For years now, race-based programming has overtaken District 65 in the name of racial 'equity'. What seems like a relatively benign cause--also euphemistically called "social justice," "diversity and inclusion," "critical race theory," and "culturally responsive teaching"--is actually code-speak for a much bigger and more dangerous picture: the practice of conditioning individuals to see each other's skin color first and foremost, then pitting different racial groups against each other," the Southeastern Legal Foundation said in the lawsuit.

As per the lawsuit, the District 65 "anti-racist training" conditions teachers and students to accept that white people have a "privilege;" are "loud, authoritative" and "controlling;" and "have a very, very serious problem and they should start thinking about what they should do about it." It teaches that white people can "mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones, and all fellow humans of color" since they "have stolen land, stolen riches, special favors."

The training speaks of "racism" as "a white person's problem and we are all caught up in it" such that it is "important to disrupt the Western nuclear family dynamics as the best/proper way to have a family."

Besides this content, the training requires the participants to engage in several activities that also conditions them using the divisive Critical Race Theory. One activity asks the students and teachers to group themselves "according to skin color" then the white people are asked to move forward in front in a line before the facilitator speaks, "What you see is white privilege and the color line."

Another activity asks participants to engage in a "privilege walk" while another asks them to gauge themselves in terms of their "white privilege" based on given scenarios on a list. The participants are then segregated according to their scores and additional categories.

In addition, the lawsuit also highlighted that teachers were instructed to teach Pre-K to grade 5 students the book of Anastasia Higginbotham, "Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness (Ordinary Terrible Things)," that presented a white man as a devil through his tail while holding a "Contract Binding You to Whiteness."