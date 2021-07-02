This year, the First Baptist Dallas had its annual "Freedom Sunday" to commemorate America's "Christian foundation" ahead of the Fourth of July.

However, according to a Christian Post (CP) article, the commemoration has become contentious due to its deemed emphasis on American patriotism.

Controversies aside, a musical tribute to America's armed forces and military families was complemented with a word from conservative Christian writer Dave Barton. CP noted that Barton himself talked about the Christian views that most of the Founding Fathers of the United States professed.

The "Freedom Sunday"

Celebrated on June 27, the service started out with a tribute to the U.S military services, which was followed by an introductory speech from First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress and special guest speaker David Burton.

Jeffress said in his speech that he read an article condemning the church that had this kind of ceremony, arguing that they were worshiping the United States. He refused to accept the accusation, stating that they were thanking God for the blessings that he had bestowed on America, and that the church don't apologize for it.

"We first of all acknowledge God's undeserved blessings upon our country, especially the blessing of freedom." he said. "We acknowledge that this nation was founded as a Christian nation, and we declare that our blessings as a nation depends upon our fidelity and faithfulness to God."

He made a note of the fact that God does not show special favoritism to any particular people or country, and that any nation that recognizes God will enjoy God's blessing, while any nation that rejects God would face his wrath, including the United States of America.

"The Left not only wants to cancel our history as a nation, they want to erase our history," said Pastor Jeffress after the musical tribute. "They want to claim that America was founded by secularists who wanted nothing more than to create a nation that was free from any influence, from the Christian faith. Whatsoever, that version of American history is a myth."

Burton followed, explaining that the church service's homage was unique in the country due to a population being torn by internal conflict in a manner they've never experienced.

One of the highlights from Burton's talk was the importance of prayer and fasting. He said that in the early days of the American war for independence, the Congress that time has called the nation to prayer. During those time period, Burton noted. that there was a mixture of fasting and giving thanks prayers.

"We were so much into prayer in early America that when you look at the official prayer proclamations by the time you get to 1815, there have been 1400 government issued calls to prayer in America by 1815. That's a lot of praying being done and it's not by pastors calling forth, that's by government leaders calling for prayer," he said.

No patriotic service for July 4th

As many members of the choir and orchestra, whose music is an important element of the event, will be traveling on the Fourth of July, the church will not be able to hold the patriotic service next Sunday, stated Christian Post.