A video that recently surfaced reveals that United States Capitol Police attacked the peaceful supporters of former President Donald Trump during the January 6 riots.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) said the D.C. Police were first to attack Trump supporters with flash grenades (or flash bangs) and rubber bullets as shown by two videos they gathered on the U.S. Capitol riot. The Gateway Pundit revealed that one of the videos was given them by a reader.

"On Jan. 6 Capitol Police started firing flash grenades and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters with U.S. and MAGA flags. From the video you can see the protesters are NOT on the Capitol steps and were behind barriers. There were children, veterans and seniors in the crowd," TGP said in its report.

In addition, TGP stressed that the said videos, which run for 14,000 hours, are "evidences" against the Democrats and the Media who purported that Trump supporters were violent rioters and were moved by orders to do so by the former president. The media outlet said these evidences have been withheld by the Democrats and by the FBI's Chris Wray since it will reveal Trump supporters were not guilty of the charges and accusations against them.

TGP included the videos in their report and pointed out that it clearly showed "the U.S. government attacked Trump protesters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan."

"This is your government Declaring War on its people!" it said referring to the contents of the videos.

In the video, the Capitol Police was shown as the first to attack the protesters who were closely standing to each other. This crowd included seniors and children.

TGP pointed out, in a slow motion of the video showing the incident, that the flash grenade was fired into the surprised crowd before it exploded on the people. The media outlet explained that eye damage and hearing loss are some of the injuries flash bombs can cause on its victims.

Besides the said videos, there are also other videos that present similar situations like the one in the possession of American Greatness and those posted in Twitter.

Chicago political consultant and National Review columnist Julie Kelly reported via American Greatness that the video showed the D.C. police throwing flash grenades (also known as stun grenades) to protesters outside the U.S. Capitol to temporary blind or disorient them.

Some of the grenades Capitol police threw at the protesters were "sting balls" which contained pellets that are scattered upon explosion. Some protesters reported being hit with them.

"But more emerging evidence seems to support the idea that police intentionally agitated protesters to provoke bad behavior, including verbal and physical attacks on law enforcement," Kelly raised in her report.

Julie Kelly spoke with a protester named Kash Kelly, the founder of Streetlights Unity Movement and Foundation, a group created to oppose Black Lives Matter and help at-risk people in the inner cities. He is an outspoken Trump supporter.

"These are Americans protesting the right way," Kash Kelly stressed, "and we're getting treated like we're not even citizens."

These videos contradict official claims saying Trump supporters were the ones who started the violence, and that Capitol police were not using any crowd control devices against them.

American Greatness said Kash Kelly was detained along with the Trump protesters in one of Washington D.C.'s jails such that she was able to document the inhumane treatment towards them by the police.

While the Twitter video, which were released by the Department of Justice after a lawsuit forced it to do so, showed the D.C. cops being yelled at by protesters after they were hit by sting balls. One protester could be heard shouting at the police, "we've always supported you!" The U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton confirmed using sting balls during the Jan. 6 Capitol protest.

"Democrats and the Deep State will never release this video that exonerates the imprisoned Trump supporters. And they continue to lie to the American people about the fake 'insurrection' that appears more and more likely to be a government setup," TGP disclosed.

Earlier, Christianity Daily reported the possibility of the U.S. Capitol riot being planned by leftists as a means to discredit Trump's claims on election fraud since his supporters are renowned to be peaceful protesters.