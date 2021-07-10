Andy Williams, former drummer of the popular Christian band Casting Crowns, has passed away after fighting for survival in the hospital following a serious motor accident.

Casting Crowns vocalist Mark Hall announced Williams' passing in an Instagram post Friday, saying the former drummer "went to be with Jesus," the Christian Post reported.

"Early this morning, around 1 a.m., Andy Williams went to be with Jesus. He fought a great fight, but the injuries that he suffered took a toll on his physical body," Hall wrote in his post.

Casting Crowns and Williams' church, Grace Chapel Church in Franklin, Tennessee, previously issued calls for prayer after the drummer met an accident on his way to church on a Sunday morning. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle, causing serious injuries.

"This morning Andy Williams, our beloved drummer, was struck by a vehicle while on his motorcycle on his way to church," the band wrote in a June 27 post. "He was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to Vandy ER."

Williams suffered "severe trauma to his body and brain," so much that he needed a ventilator to live following the terrible incident. Grace Chapel Church shared that Williams had to undergo an emergency leg surgery the following day, June 28, which led to one of his legs being amputated.

Prior to Williams' death, the church revealed that doctors conducted a surgical procedure "to find the culprit of his continued fevers." The doctors successfully removed bacteria from his lungs, but he was still unconscious at the time.

A GoFundMe page created to help them raise funds for his treatment was able to raise upwards of $67,000 as of writing time. His family, following his death, updated the GoFundMe page to announce his passing.

"You prayed along with us that Andy would be healed. You prayed along with us that Andy would wake up. You prayed along with us that God would perform a miracle. While we mourn that Andy isn't here with us, and that we didn't get to witness the miracle we longed for here on earth, all of our prayers were answered," they said.

"He is healed, he is awake and we believe that he is more alive today than he has ever been," they added.

The family added that they are holding on to the apostle Paul's words "that we look not to the things that are seen, but to those things that are unseen, for they are eternal."

"We celebrate that Andy is in the arms of his Savior and we are grateful for the memories and laughter that Andy brought to all who knew him."

The family said they are grateful to those who prayed, supported, and showed "unending love" for Williams. They added that they "felt" the love of Williams' friends and supporters "the entire way."

Career with Casting Crowns

Andy Williams spend eight years with Casting Crowns as the band's drummer, from 2001 to 2009. He went with the group on tours in different countries for six years beginning in 2003. He played great beats for the band and the fans in the Africa, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom, and of course, the United States of America.

He left the band in 2010 to accept the role of student pastor at Georgia's Glad Tidings Church, where he has been attending since 2005. He volunteered for ministry work here whenever Casting Crowns was not on tour.

Williams decided to settle down due so that he could spend more time with his family, which was a challenge he faced whenever Casting Crowns was on tour. He eventually led the church's music ministry with his wife Kelly. They also formed a band called Soul Sister Sally.

Andy was a talented drummer who used his gifts to inspire young people everywhere as a "teacher, mentor and friend."

Andy's family is asking for privacy at this time. Christians are urged to pray for their comfort and to continue supporting their needs via GoFundMe.