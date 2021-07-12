Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said election fraud concerns are "not overblown" as his office investigates nearly 400 voter fraud cases.

The Epoch Times reported that Paxton disclosed last July 11 during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in Texas that his office will be investigating an additional 386 cases to the 511 cases already prosecuted.

"People tell you there is no election fraud. Let me just tell you right now, my office has 511 counts in court because of COVID waiting to be heard. We have another 386 that we're investigating Texas. If you add those together, that's more election fraud than my office has prosecuted since it started investigating election fraud years and years ago. So do not believe the narrative, because in Texas we are going to fight election fraud," Paxton said during the conference.

Paxton, who spoke on the last day of the 3-day conference, recalled the lawsuits filed by Texas in behalf of the four swing states on the grounds of election fraud that were eventually dismissed by the United States Supreme Court. The attorney general said the story does not end there and revealed that the "fight is not done."

Former President Donald Trump, who also attended the CPAC last week, condemned last December the Supreme Court decision as a sign of total incompetence and weakness in the face of the massive evidence his campaign has collected and presented them.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don't want to see it--No 'standing', they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!" Trump said.

The Houston Chronicle, on the other hand, reported that a total of "more than 22,000 staff hours on voter fraud cases" was spent by Paxton's office in 2020. These resulted in 16 cases which involved the use of false addresses in the voter registrations of Harris County although none was imprisoned.

As per The Epoch Times, Paxton is running for reelection next year despite fraud charges on felony securities.

The Conservative Political Action Conference was attended by many Republican legislators and supporters including former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson who led Trump's 1776 Commission and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

In addition members of the Press such as Award Winning Fox News Investigative Reporter Sara Carter who launched a campaign against Antisemitism and hate last November was also one of CPAC's speakers.

The Epoch Times added that Paxton's announcement on the additional fraud cases came a month after the Texas Senate released a bill that empowers poll watchers through "increased access inside polling areas" that penalizes election officials and restricts them from doing so.

The bill also allows a judge to void election outcomes if there is a considerable amount of fraudulent votes. Republicans appreciated the bill meant to prevent potential election fraud and irregularities while Democrats saw the bill as a suppression of the turnout rates of voters from minority groups.