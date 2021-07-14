Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a letter that exposes Pennsylvania Attorney General Bill Barr forbidding a former United States Attorney from investigating voter fraud and election crimes in the state.

The Gateway Pundit said Trump announced on Sunday during the Conservative Political Action Conference that he just received a letter from an unnamed Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney that proves Attorney General Bill Bar discouraged him from investigating the 2020 Election fraud of the state.

Trump, who stressed on Sunday in CPAC that he "will not back down" in fighting to take back America, proved his word true when he released the letter on Monday. The 2-page letter showed it was from former Eastern District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney William McSwain, who is a Marine infantry officer.

As per The Gateway Pundit, McSwain shared in his letter to Trump how Barr instructed him to keep private any "possible election irregularities" but was forced to obey despite disagreeing with it.

"On Election Day and afterwards, our Office received various allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities. As part of my responsibilities as U.S. Attorney, i wanted to be transparent with the public and, of course, investigate fully any allegations. Attorney General Barr, however, instructed me not to make any public statements or put out any press releases regarding possible election irregularities," McSwain said in the letter.

McSwain empathized with Trump for being "upset" with the Democrats in their manner of running the 2020 elections in Pennsylvania, calling it a "partisan disgrace." He said that the State Supreme Court along with the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor "made up their own rules and did not follow the law."

In addition, he revealed that days before Election Day, Attorney General Josh Shapiro declared that Trump "could not win the election," which he pointed out caused many Pennsylvanians to "lack faith in our state's election results." He described Shapiro's statement as "irresponsible" since it came from "a law enforcement officer, especially during a hotly contested election."

McSwain also disclosed that he was given additional instructions by Barr to forward any report on election irregularities to Shapiro. He explained that he obeyed all instructions Barr had given him out of his training in the Marines.

"I was also given a directive to pass along serious allegations to the State Attorney General for investigation--the same State Attorney General who had already declared that you could not win," he stressed.

"I disagreed with that decision, but those were my orders. As a Marine infantry officer, I was trained to follow the chain of command and to respect the orders of my superiors, even when I disagree with them," he pointed out.

McSwain also pointed out the need to modernize the elections in Pennsylvania, to establish a framework that will ensure election integrity where it is "easy to vote, but hard...to cheat," and to re-establish voter confidence in the elections. He said he hopes to achieve these needs when he wins in the 2022 elections as governor.

On Monday, Trump affirmed these needs in Pennsylvania when he posted in his website on the need for election reform in the swing states.

"Election Reform must happen in Swing States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process. The Secretary of State in Pennsylvania allowed 21,000 deceased registrants (dead people) to remain on the voter rolls for the 2020 Presidential Election-a total disgrace!" Trump said.

"Republicans in State Legislatures must be smart, get tough, and pass real Election Reform in order to fight back against these Radical Left Democrats. If they don't, they'll steal it again in 2022 and 2024, and further DESTROY our Country!" He ended.

See McSwain's letter to Trump below.

