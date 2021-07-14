New evidence compiled by election integrity organization VoterGA reveal that "massive errors and provable fraud" occured in Georgia during the November 2020 Elections.

VoterGA released a statement on Monday entitled "New Evidence Reveals GA Audit Fraud and Massive Errors" where the organization revealed they have compiled "stunning claims" that show "Fulton County's hand-count audit of the November 3rd 2020 election was riddled with massive errors and provable fraud."

As per Voter GA, most of the new allegations were based on their "data team's analysis" of the election's mail-in ballot images that were made public following their petition winning in court for its audit.

"The team's analysis revealed that 923 of 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported in Fulton's official November 3rd 2020 results. These inaccuracies are due to discrepancies in votes for Donald Trump, Joe Biden and total votes cast compared to their reported audit totals for respective batches. Thus, the error reporting rate in Fulton's hand count audit is a whopping 60%," VoterGA said.

"One type of error discovered involved duplicate results reporting for batches of ballots. The team found at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots with 4,255 total extra votes were redundantly added into Fulton Co. audit results for the November election. These illicit votes include 3,390 extra votes for Joe Biden, 865 extra votes for Donald Trump and 43 extra votes for Jo Jorgenson," they added.

VoterGA pointed out in the statement that there were also "7 falsified audit tally sheets" that contained "fabricated vote totals for their respective batches." They cited a batch for Biden with "59 actual ballot images" but was reported in the audit tally sheets as 100 votes. The same batch has 42 for Trump but was reported as "0."

In addition, there were also unaccounted for 100,000 tally sheets that remain to be "missing" when asked to be presented to VoterGA for the audit on top of 50,000 tallysheets from mail-in ballots. The said missing sheets are needed, as per VoterGA, "to provide chain of custody proof for about 5,000 ballots." The hand count audit also excluded 200 mail-in ballot images that contain votes for the November election.

"All these anomalies are now included in the Fulton County ballot inspection lawsuit as additional counts of how the Equal Protection and Due Process Constitutional rights of Georgia voters were violated," VoterGA said.

The Gateway Pundit said VoterGA will also hold a press conference on their findings that will be uploaded afterwards at the Bannon War Room.

Last month, "stunning irregularities" surfaced as 100 batches of mail-in ballots were found to be missing in the Fulton County audit. The said irregularities cast a doubt on Biden's win in the state.

The said ballots were missing alongside 385 absentee ballot transfer forms that a local official, Fulton County Registration & Elections Office's Mariska Bodison, confirmed. Bodison's statements on the missing forms is said to be "stunning" for it was the first time such an admission happened.