Renowned Pakistani Asia Bibi reportedly wants to be a "voice for Christians in prison and in difficulties" following her own experience of persecution that started eleven years ago.

The National Catholic Register reported that Bibi wants to be a "voice for the persecuted Christians around the world" and urged others to do the same.

Bibi, who was put on death row due to false accusations of "blasphemy," became a global name when 540,000 people petitioned her release from the Pakistani government in 2016. The petition was initiated by the American Center for Law and Justice in her behalf who called Bibi's situation an "ultimate rights violation." The petition garnered more than 824,000 signatures in total.

"Asia Bibi was falsely accused of 'blasphemy'--speaking against the Prophet Muhammad. Now this wife and mother of five will hang for her Christian faith. She would be the first woman executed under Pakistan's Shariah blasphemy law. This is the ultimate human rights violation," Bibi's petition said.

Now five years after her release, Bibi called on Christians to unite and "stand" for those who are suffering persecution through the International Religious Freedom Summit that was held just this week. The National Catholic Register said the summit was held virtually.

"Let us join hands and stand together so we can be a voice for our Christian brothers and sisters who are suffering, and help them out of their situations. Like the Lord did for me," Bibi said.

Bibi, who was acquitted in 2018 and relocated to Canada as a refugee in 2019, recalled her experience in Pakistan during her speech in the virtual summit.

"When I was in prison, I was very worried about my children and husband. I was not aware where they were and whether they were safe or not. At the same time, I had a hope in the Lord," Bibi disclosed.

Bibi was actually imprisoned for seven years before she was sentenced to death. When she was petitioned for release, a group of Islamic radicals even threatened that she will be killed if the government will release her from being sentenced to death. But the international pressure against the Pakistani government turned out positively for Bibi and her family, who has relocated with her to Canada.

"Thanks to all of the brothers and sisters who prayed and fasted. Because of their prayers, I am now free," she added. "Christian brothers and sisters worked very hard for my freedom, very thankful to everyone from the bottom of my heart."

Last September, Bibi urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on the string of incidents being done on its girls and women being forced to convert to Islam and marry Muslims.

"I know that these girls are being persecuted and I appeal to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, please help our young girls, because none of them should have to suffer like this!" Bibi was quoted in saying during a meeting with Aid to the Church in Need Director Alessandro Monteduro.

Despite the international clamor for Pakistan to reform its blasphemy laws, the country remains to enforce it leading to the continuous persecution and imprisonment of Christians. Khan even released plans last May to make the blasphemy laws global.