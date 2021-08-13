The video of pop star Justin Bieber and worship leader Chandler Moore performing worship songs together has been officially dropped.

In the video, the artists are singing "Jireh" and "How He Loves Us." It was released by Churchome on its YouTube channel. On Instagram, Judah Smith also shared a clip of the pair in a performance filmed at the Saban Theatre, Faithwire reported.

"Jireh" is the lead track of the album "Old Church Basement," which is a collaborative work between Elevation Worship and Maverick City. The single was released on April 2, while the album was introduced by the end of that month.

The single became No. 1 on Billboard's airplay sales and Hot Gospel Songs chart. It also became No. 10 on Hot Christian Songs chart and No. 5 on Christian Streaming Songs chart.

Further, it sold 4,000 downloads and garnered 2.1 million streams in the United States on the week of its release.

In a statement to The Christian Beat, Chris Brown of Elevation Worship shared that he co-wrote the song, alongside Pastor Steven Furtick, Naomi Raine and Moore.

"It was the first song Pastor Steven and I wrote with Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine and it's the song that kickstarted the idea for the entire project, Old Church Basement," he said.

Raine shared that the track reminds her of God's sufficiency.

"This song has honestly been a reminder for me that God is everything we'll ever need. My prayer and hope is that everyone who listens to this is reminded of the Father's heart toward us and that He loves to take care of us," she stated.

Brown also expressed his appreciation to the Maverick City for the opportunity to partner in creating the album, cherishing the time they spent to write songs and worship together.

When Bieber joined Moore to perform the song at Churchome in June, the presence of God was said to have overwhelmed the pop star that he offered an emotional prayer.

"I just ask that you just use me. Use me in my brokenness, use me in my pain, use me through my struggle.... use us Lord... use us to change the world," Bieber prayed.

The musicians also sang "Where Do I Fit In" and "How He Loves Us" during the event.

Since Bieber fully surrendered his life to Christ, he has been an encourager to various personalities online.

In earlier reports, his support for Conor McGregor during the latter's challenging times has led to their lasting friendship.

Last July, the singer also shared a message of encouragement to Simone Biles after she pulled out of an event at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles suffered an injury and left the competition, citing mental health issue. But days later, the gymnast rejoined the competition and even won a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

"Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw," he said.

"It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul," Bieber pointed out.