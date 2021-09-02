Critics of the Biden administration are pointing to reports that have surfaced about how the State Department is blocking the rescue of Christian Afghans out of Afghanistan, who may be facing executions at the hands of the Taliban.

Conservative radio and TV commentator Glenn Beck helped raise funds to charter planes out of Kabul and rescue Christian Afghans, but he claims that the State Department was making it difficult for his charitable organization, The Nazarene Fund, to execute rescue operations.

"The State Department has blocked us every step of the way," Beck told Fox News, as reported by LifeSite News. "The State Department and the White House have been the biggest problem. Everyone else has been working together, putting aside differences and trying to get these people to safety."

Before the bombings in Kabul on Thursday, Beck's organization rescued 5,100 refugees out of Afghanistan. About 500 more refugees who were mostly Christian women and children were waiting to board another plane when the bombings took place. A military official then instructed them to head to the other side of the gate, away from the protected area of the airport.

"I have pictures of them pleading to get back through the gate," Beck reported. "I have pictures of blood and body parts and nothing but death in that same area."

Beck added that the mission is "now changing greatly" because his organization had to "send people into even greater danger to try to smuggle these Christians out, who are marked not just for death, but to be set on fire alive because they're converted Christians." He added that the "senior leadership at the State Department is a different kettle of fish."

Hudson Institute's Nina Shea also took to Twitter to reporte that Afghan Christians "are not being allowed to board USG (U.S. government) flights in Kabul. I'm advising them to try to board [Beck]'s flights instead."

The American Spectator reported that the reason why the State Department is rejecting Christian Afghans who are refugees is because President Joe Biden prefers Islamic refugees than those who are Christian. It is noticeable that the Biden administration's immigration policies are a mess, especially given the crisis at the Mexico border. When the Democratic leader took office, he reversed the immigration policies of former Republican President Donald Trump, creating a surge at the border.

Other Democratic officials are believed to be pushing President Biden to "[block] Cubans, since they tend to vote Republican" and instead accept more migrants from Islamic countries such as Afghanistan. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has even called upon the Biden administration to let in 200,000 more refugees from Afghanistan.

President Biden created a "culture war against Christianity" by revoking former President Trump's "Muslim ban" or the policy that prohibits travel from countries known for terrorism. Trump argued, "The most dangerous terrorists in the world, they come into our country now, with no problem. 'Come on in, love to have you.' This is a sick culture and our country is a disaster, and it's going to die before your very eyes if this craziness isn't stopped."

It is also evident in the way Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about such refugees, as he said of religious freedom, "There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others." The bipartisan government Commission on Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has campaigned for the Biden administration "to explicitly include Afghan religious minorities, in recognition of the severe risks they already face, which will only heighten after the end of the U.S. evacuation."