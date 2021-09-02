"Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years" recounts the compelling true story of the Romanian Christian couple Sabina and her husband, Richard Wurmbrand. Having survived separation and persecution, they founded Voice of the Martyrs (VOM), an interdenominational missionary organization for persecuted Christians worldwide.

According to Charisma News, Fathom Events will release "Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years" in cinemas from November 8 to 10.

Richard Wurmbrand was beaten, tortured, and imprisoned for years because of his Christian faith; yet he still refused to give up loving people. He authored the book "Tortured for Christ," which was subsequently adapted into a film.

"Sabina" serves as a prequel to Voice of the Martyrs' "Tortured for Christ" movie, which tells the gripping story of Richard Wurmbrand, Sabina's husband, who endured 14 years in prison and torture while never stopping to preach the gospel even in the most hostile of circumstances.

The film begins in 1938 and ends in 1944, recounting a story in which Sabina, a Jewish Christian woman, risks her life to save members of the German army, the butchers of her whole family. The film portrays the reality of religious persecution and the cost of faith.

Keith and Kristyn Getty's song "It Is Well" is also included in the film.

"It has been our great privilege to partner with The Voice of the Martyrs on their upcoming film, Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years," Keith and Kristyn Getty said.

"This stirring story of faith and triumph in the midst of adversity and the courage of the Wurmbrands in the face of unspeakable evil is an urgent call to believers everywhere to fight the good fight of faith and build the kingdom of Christ, no matter the opposition," the contemporary Christian singers added.

The film will be released in cinemas throughout the country on November 8, 9, and 10, after the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians on November 7.

"Richard and Sabina were exemplary biblical disciples. Their story pushes each of us to rethink our concept of forgiveness and what it looks like to love our enemies as Jesus instructed," Todd Nettleton, the Voice of the Martyrs' spokesman and host of VOM Radio, said.

"Sabina's life is ultimately a testament of how God's love can transcend pain and struggle-and even transform the lives of those around us. This story is truly inspiring. It will encourage every viewer to be transformed from the inside out by the power of God," he added.

Similarly, director John Grooters regards Sabina Wurmbrand as one of the outstanding women of the twentieth century.

According to History's Women, Sabina gave speeches for congregations, organizations, and conferences for more than three decades. In addition, she accompanied her husband to Congressional hearings on religious persecution. She recounted her jail experiences in a book titled "The Pastor's Wife," which has been translated into six languages.

The "Sabina" film has reportedly received a great deal of critical acclaim.

Shot in Romania and produced by a Romanian team, it was awarded "Best Feature, Audience Choice, and Best Original Film Score at the recent Christian Worldview Filmmakers Guild and Festival."