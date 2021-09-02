The televangelist Kenneth Copeland generously loaned his own aircraft to conservative radio host Glenn Beck when he worked to rescue Christians from peril in Afghanistan last week.

According to Faithwire, in a video uploaded to his Twitter account, Beck expressed his gratitude to Kenneth Copeland Ministries for giving him an aircraft to fly him and his team to an unknown location in the Middle East.

"So you know, [my travel is] not funded by The Nazarene Fund," Beck explained. "Nothing I am doing here - I am paying for this here. Copeland Ministries has let me borrow their jet."

The rescue of 5,000 Christian refugees has followed Beck's work, The Nazarene Fund, with its landmark accomplishment of relocating refugees to a number of nations - a job Beck claimed was done with no assistance from the U.S. government.

Additionally, he said on Fox News that his trip expenses were not covered by The Nazarene Fund. He claimed that he was paying for the expenses out of his own pocket.

THANK YOU! @thenazarenefund and their partners @MightyOaksFDN will have rescued a total of 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan in just the last few days thanks to your generous donations. Here's how the $30M raised is being spent: pic.twitter.com/fMUh9M5xfQ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 26, 2021

In a report dated August 24, Faithwire followed updates from Glenn Beck about the gargantuan task of helping save more Afghan Christian refugees by encouraging people to donate to the Nazarene Fund.

Within three days, Beck's followers reportedly contributed $22 million to the evacuation effort.

Faithwire learned through Beck's aides that contributions had accumulated to $28.6 million. This astonishing figure, the outlet noted, had no support from the mainstream media or any other media source for that matter.

"Yesterday was one of the more frustrating days," Beck said in a post on Instagram. He went on to add that "we just kept spinning wheels, there's just chaos at the airport."

"However, we have lots of people on the tarmac now, these Christians we told you about, and more coming. We have engaged twenty 757's minimum all lined up, ready to go. Because you donated to the Nazarene Fund, we can do this."

"By the end of the week, we will be able to move 7,000 Christians. It's pretty remarkable," remarked Beck.

On Tuesday, Beck reported that a total of 1,200 Christians has already been evacuated.

Beck also said that "We need your prayers for people in countries who get cold feet" because they fear retribution against anybody who offers assistance to migrants.

"There's been amazing response from the international community. Zimbabwe said they'll take Christians. That's a country struggling itself. We've had an amazing outpouring of countries that will take Christians," he said.

Beck revealed that a few of the countries they've previously worked with want to assist, but they're terrified of upsetting the status quo.

He pointed out that there is a "spiritual warfare going on right now. Everything has been a battle. It's a battle of good vs. evil."

Meanwhile, Business Insider highlighted from a New York Times report that the Taliban had been handed a list of names of hundreds of students, faculty, and staff at the American University of Afghanistan as well as their family members. The report said that they were informed that none of them would be evacuated after they spent seven hours searching for a way into the airport.