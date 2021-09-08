Reports alleged that President Joe Biden's Administration is blocking privately organized flights carrying Americans from Afghanistan.

NOQ Report cited a Fox News item that there are three private rescue groups, which include Rick Clay's PlanB, that have disclosed the U.S. State Department is preventing their flights from leaving Afghanistan. NOQ Report stressed that the said flights are expected to carry "hundreds of American citizens, green card holders, and special immigration visa applicants" that have already been rescued by the said private groups.

In its report, Fox News kept anonymous the names of the two other private groups to prevent "jeopardizing ongoing rescue efforts" yet all three have affirmed that "the State Department is the sole entity preventing their charter flights from leaving Afghanistan." The flights are kept on hold pending a "phone call" from the Department of State.

One of the members of the rescue team raised that "negotiating with American lives" is unacceptable because lives are basically at stake.

"If one life is lost as a result of this, the blood is on the White House's hands. The blood is on their hands. It is not the Taliban that is holding this up--as much as it sickens me to say that--it is the United States government," the individual told Fox News in an interview.

Two weeks ago, a Washington D.C.-based private group led by Robert Stryke and former US Navy SEAL Scott Taylor similarly blasted the Biden Administration for preventing their efforts to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.

Stryke said his arranged "privately chartered flights" set to help vulnerable Afghans and Americans flee from the besieged counttry has not been able to do so since he has not heard word regarding his application for it.

"(I am) personally experiencing the Biden administration's abject failure to protect its citizens and those Afghans that fought and worked alongside of us," Stryke disclosed to the Daily Caller in an interview.

"It's morally reprehensible. It's been the U.S. private sector who has stepped in to save the blood and treasure the Biden administration is leaving behind," he added.

Stryke and Taylor's private flights are said to be subsidized such that evacuees will be charged a cheaper fare than regular commercial airline flights.

There are many private evacuation efforts conducted so far such as that of Samaritan's Purse, of Glenn Beck's aided by Pastor Kenneth Copeland who lent his private jet, and of Israeli organization The Shai Fund, which is actually a coalition of non-government organizations in partnership with the US armed forces and ex-Marines.

Evacuation and relocation efforts of the US government in Afghanistan ended on August 30 with a reported 123,000 evacuees that includes 6,000 American citizens. Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken said it was an "extraordinary feat" that was made possible by "many, many people." Coinciding with the end of the department's operations in Afghanistan is the suspension of America's "diplomatic presence in Kabul" that was "transferred" to Doha, Qatar.

"Now, U.S. military flights have ended, and our troops have departed Afghanistan. A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun. It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over. A new diplomatic mission has begun," Blinken remarked during the press briefings held at Washington D.C's Treaty Room.

Blinken revealed last FRiday that the DOha team is "up and running" and they are in "constant contact with Americans who remain in Afghanistan and may still wish to leave" alongside an increasing "diplomacy with allies and partners" working on " the international community's expectations of a Taliban-led government.